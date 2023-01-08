Mary Monday: A new year and a look at what may lie ahead

With 2022 behind us and looking forward to 2023, it doesn’t seem that we will experience any dramatic shift in real estate values. It does appear, however, that there could be some decline.

As we start the new year the number of active residential properties for sale in our multiple listing service (MLS) is 400 compared to 269 at the beginning of 2022 for an increase of almost 50%. In the spring the number of days on the market for sold residential properties averaged 57. Currently our MLS indicates that average days on market for sold properties is 83 -- which signals that homes are staying on the market somewhat longer.

The good news for buyers is that each week there are a number of price reductions for homes that are on the market. Prices have moderated and activity in home sales have slowed, giving a buyer more bargaining power.

The bad news is that interest rates have increased. Lenders are doing creative financing to assist buyers. There are also storm clouds of a recession on the horizon, and it is anybody’s guess if and when that will happen.

Regardless of what the market brings, Flagstaff and northern Arizona are destination locations for people from the Valley and other locations in the country. Second-home buyers will continue to look for real estate here as long as we have available properties for sale.

I don’t have a crystal ball, but from my perspective well-maintained homes priced under the $500K range will again be very much sought after in 2023. Those priced higher may take longer to sell but will still be in demand.

This is all a part of the supply and demand side of our real estate economy. While the rise and fall of interest rates play a big part in home sales, it is the desirability of northern Arizona and its real estate that brings many people to our city. For better or worse, we are a destination location and until that changes real estate will be a good investment in our communities.