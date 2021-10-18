Growing up: The success behind Flagstaff dispensary Noble Herb, Pure Edibles

A decade of growth

The marijuana industry has changed drastically since Greenhouse first opened its doors nearly a decade ago, as has the stigma surrounding it. The Hermansky brothers and Daly watched the stigma change nationally firsthand.

“It was uncomfortable talking about it 10 years ago,” Ryan Hermansky said. “Now, that’s all people want to talk about. We’re fighting decades of the War on Drugs and now people are realizing marijuana doesn’t fit into those categories and we’re helping a lot of people.”

The dispensary itself also changed drastically during that time, as did its owners.

“When we got into the industry, we had no experience – nobody did,” he added. “It was a rollercoaster for the first five years and, in the last four years, the industry as a whole has really professionalized and that’s the image we want to put forward now.”

Now, they’re taking that decade of experience and rolling it into the rebrand to Noble Herb. The founders felt it was time for a refresh and also wanted to separate themselves from other dispensaries with similar names. The new name was launched in September, accompanied by a new logo, signage and website. Pure Edibles and their concentrate brand, Everest Concentrates, remain unchanged by the switch.