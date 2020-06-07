Workplace infection rule could backfire, Labor Department says

The law says that OSHA "shall provide" for an emergency temporary standard if it determines that employees are exposed to "grave danger" from exposure to toxic substances or from new hazards, and that such an emergency standard is necessary to protect employees from such danger.

The AFL-CIO cited 43,738 COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers with 191 deaths, 4,913 meat processing workers sickened with 20 fatalities, and a separate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on correctional facilities disclosing 2,778 infections and 15 deaths among staff.

OSHA "cannot possibly deny" that COVID-19 poses a "grave danger" to workers, the AFL-CIO lawyers argued, adding that's why Congress gave the agency authority to issue an emergency standard.

"Against this background, any suggestion by OSHA that it has carte blanche to withhold issuance of an ETS no matter how necessary and urgent regulatory action may be to protect workers against grave danger to their lives and health must be rejected," the AFL-CIO lawyers said.