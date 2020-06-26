Most LGBTQ workers in US face discrimination that's now illegal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that LGBTQ workers are covered by U.S. nondiscrimination law, employers must figure out how to protect them from the biases many of them say they face.

Three in four lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer employees experienced at least one negative interaction at work related to their sexual orientation or gender identity in the last year, according to a study released Tuesday by the Boston Consulting Group and New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center.

The report, titled "You Can Build a More LGBTQ-Inclusive Company," comes just over a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ employees from discrimination.

"Just change in the law is not enough," said Glennda Testone, an author of the study and the executive director of the community center. "We need to change people's lived professional equality."

Researchers surveyed 2,000 LGBTQ and 2,000 straight employees across the U.S. from different socioeconomic backgrounds and company sizes, as well as 50 diversity and inclusion officers. One finding was that workers who identify as LGBTQ are a more diverse group than they used to be, for instance including more racial minorities and more people who identify as bisexual.