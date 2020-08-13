A revamped PPP coronavirus loan program is in the works. Will it help small businesses left out before?

Republicans want to set up a new long-term government-backed loan program through private banks. Democrats say the existing Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which is a loan directly from the government to small businesses, could be modified to do that. Republicans say 60% of new loans should be spent on payroll. Democrats don't specify in their bill. Both want to make it simpler to apply and to get the loans forgiven.

"I don't think we need a lot of time to resolve our differences, and our staffs are working very closely together," said Cardin, the highest ranking Democrat on the committee.

After failing to get loans under the previous PPP rules, some small businesses, especially those with fewer than 10 employees, may need to be convinced that they'll have a shot at the money if they apply, Ortiz said.

"I think there needs to be some marketing that takes place on this," Ortiz said. "People have a little hesitancy right now that needs to be overcome."

For the nation's smallest businesses -- many of which are Black-owned and have no employees -- even the changes Congress is proposing may not be enough, said Ron Busby Sr., president of U.S. Black Chambers.