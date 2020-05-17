Grocery stores and coffee chains gave workers hazard pay. Now they’re taking it back

Grocery stores have seen their share of infections. An outbreak at a Ralphs in Hollywood marked the largest cluster of cases at a retail store recorded by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Out of 158 employees, 21 have tested positive for the virus. Scores of grocery workers across the country have died.

The store Richardson works at on Mid-Wilshire is just as busy and conditions are just as risky as they’ve been since the start of the crisis, she said. Customers and employees often can’t or won’t maintain the recommended 6 feet of space between themselves.

Ralphs installed Plexiglass barriers at registers, but they’re scant protection. Customers lean on the barriers and poke their head around the sides, Richardson said.

Often, customers aren’t wearing face coverings. When that happens, Richardson takes it upon herself to ask them to wear one. Some push back, making aggressive or testy remarks, or refusing to leave the store. “It’s like a war zone sometimes,” she said.

Unions like UFCW Local 770, which represents more than 20,000 grocery workers in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, criticized the shift.