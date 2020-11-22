Flagstaff KOA Holiday wins President’s Award during annual convention

Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, is pleased to announce that the Flagstaff KOA Holiday has recently earned the 2021 KOA President’s Award. This prestigious award was presented Tuesday at KOA’s annual international convention.
The award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and that receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
“Our campground owners and their staffs work so hard to ensure each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience, so it’s a pleasure to recognize this work,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Our President’s Award is driven by camper feedback and, especially this year, it really points to the work that’s been done to ensure each camper has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”
KOA is celebrating its 58th anniversary this year. To find out more about this KOA, or any of the other 515 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, visit www.KOA.com.
