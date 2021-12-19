Energy executives approach winter with fear as prices climb amid extreme weather events

HARTFORD, Conn. — The power industry is entering the winter season with dread.

With prices soaring for natural gas, oil and coal and climate change threatening weather extremes, power generators are bracing for the worst.

“I was recently at a board meeting with an RTO’s board of directors and they are deathly afraid of this winter,” Himanshu Saxena, chief executive officer of Starwood Energy Group LLC told an industry conference in Boston this week, referring to a regional transmission organization, a grid operator.

“I think for winter … it’s really all hands on deck,” he said at the New England Energy Summit organized by the New England Power Generators Association.

Saxena said he has agreements to bring in gas, but “it’s not 100%” and unavailable gas was a key factor in the failure of the power grid in Texas last February, he said.

In addition, the price of coal is nearly 60% higher than last year because it’s being exported, Saxena said.

Critics may say they hate coal and other carbon-based fuels, Saxena said. “But even if 20% of them went away, your winter is going to look like a disaster,” he said.

“These once-in-a-hundred year weather events (are) now becoming once in 10 years, once in five years,” Saxena said.

Curtis Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra Corp., a retail electricity and power generation company in Irving, Texas, said zero emission energy such as solar and wind do not generate enough power to keep a regional power system operating. ISO-New England, the region’s grid operator, “can have a fairly significant amount of their capacity coming in the form of offshore wind, which is going to create a significant challenge for reliability,” he said.

He criticized the independent system operators, or ISOs that operate regional power grids, for failing to resist demands for a faster shift to renewable energy.

“I want to see us transition but I don’t know who really, ultimately is going to call the shots,” Morgan said. “The ISOs have knuckled under to political pressure and they’re not speaking what they believe, I believe. I think they’re saying what the politicians want to hear.”

“I think you know what the end of this is. I think New England is the next region of the country that can have issues with having adequate supply of electricity,” Morgan said. “I’m not trying to scare people. I’m just telling you this is where this is headed.”

He called for a balance between “reliability, affordability and emissions.”

“Because right now there is such a huge focus on the emissions component,” Morgan. “But if we allow our electric grid without forethought, without reliability as the No. 1 thing you’re going to see this happen and it’ll happen up here just as like it did in California and Texas.”

The gloomy outlook follows by one week a warning by ISO-New England that power outages are possible if an extended cold snap this winter grips the region and fuel supplies are pinched as demand spikes.

The president of ISO-New England, based in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said the region’s grid is vulnerable to extreme weather while utilities, generators, regulators and others who make up the grid are looking to move away from carbon-based fuel.

Gary Lambert, chief executive officer of Competitive Power Ventures, an electric power generation development and asset management company in Silver Spring, Maryland, said regulators in New England put up too many regulatory hurdles that slow the expansion of generating or transmission systems.

“New England is a very parochial, difficult permitting environment for these kinds of resources,” he said.

Voters in Maine last month passed a referendum rejecting a transmission line that would bring hydroelectric power from Canada to Massachusetts. A company behind the project sued to overturn the vote.

“Massachusetts is looking for the Maine transmission corridor to get constructed and where we’re sitting with that, that situation is going to take a lot longer if they ever get done,” Lambert said.

“I’m very concerned about the price of natural gas this winter,” he said. “So far it’s been a warm winter. We may skirt through, and dare I say it would be nice to see a new pipeline bringing some of the cheaper resources from other places but that’s very, very difficult, if not impossible, to get done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0