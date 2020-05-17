Climate change is looming, but America has lost 600,000 clean energy jobs

Despite the sudden nosedive, advocates say the clean energy sector can play a key role in economic recovery efforts.

Before the arrival of COVID-19, nearly 3.4 million Americans worked in clean energy — three times the workforce of the U.S. fossil fuel industry, according to Environmental Entrepreneurs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected last year that the country’s two fastest growing jobs over the next decade would be solar panel installer and wind turbine technician.

“The pieces remain in place,” Wetstone said. “Our product, wind and solar power, is very cost effective.”

The federal government has offered little support for renewable energy thus far. In a tweet last month, President Donald Trump said that his administration would “never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down,” and that he had instructed top officials “to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!”

Trump’s approach to recovery ignores the climate crisis, which is driven largely by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, and which is already contributing to worsening wildfires, droughts, floods and sea level rise in California and across the country.