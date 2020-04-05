Column: You can thank the coronavirus for plunge in robocalls

Now such measures are mandatory.

The FCC is giving the industry until June 30, 2021, to roll out what’s known as “Shaken/Stir,” a system that allows telecom companies to verify that a call is from who it says it’s from.

This addresses the problem of “spoofing,” which is technology employed by robocallers to make it appear to recipients that a call is from a known source, such as a neighbor, your kid’s school or the local police department.

Shaken/Stir has been in the works for years. A techie involved in developing the industry-created system told me his team “tortured the English language” to cook up an acronym that allowed them to indulge their James Bond fanboy nerdiness.

When a call originates, Shaken/Stir issues a digital “token” or “signature.” That marker is verified before the call makes its way to the recipient.

Consumers can expect to see a symbol on their screen — a check mark or a thumbs up — notifying them that a call is legit.

If you receive no such notice, you can still answer, but the chances of it being a robocall are much higher.