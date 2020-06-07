Cinemark to lure Netflix viewers out of their homes with $5 tickets, starting June 19 — no mask required

Cinemark lost $59.6 million in the three-month period that ended March 31, down from a profit of $32.7 million in the same period last year. Admissions revenue fell 25% to $232.3 million. It operates 555 theaters in 41 states and 15 countries in South and Central America.

Zoradi told analysts Cinemark is in a good position to take advantage of the pent up demand to leave the house. He previously spent 30 years at Walt Disney Co., including a stint as president of the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Group.

Cinemark's most obvious luring tactic is its new prices. Starting June 19, Cinemark will show classic films, hoping nostalgia attracts those hesitant to be the first ones to test out new safety measures. Ticket prices will also be reminiscent of the old times, at just $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Concessions will also have welcome-back pricing.

The new normal

The reopening plan will be in one-week stages. The first week is the five-theater test in and around North Texas. Cinemark did not identify those theaters.

In the second week, the chain will open one-third of its domestic theaters with a focus on larger theaters in larger markets. Then another one-third of theaters will open in the third and fourth weeks, for a 100% reopening by July 10.