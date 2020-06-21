Black filmmakers and executives get honest about their experiences in Hollywood

Robin Thede, creator and star, "A Black Lady Sketch Show": We don't want a handout, we want to do the work. There's a reason why you have an Ava DuVernay and an Issa Rae and a Lena Waithe, who are performing at a super high level. These people have worked their asses off. So no one is asking for the studios to just greenlight everything black. That's going to be awful. We want to be vetted just like everyone else. The problem is, Hollywood doesn't see us.

Lemmons: I have witnessed people overlooking young black people, just not seeing them. If there's not a black person in the room, or a woman or indigenous person, are they seeing talent? Or are they seeing talent that looks like them?

Ridley: There are times when you have to explain to people in the room who are not of color why is it important that this goes into the story or that it be told this way.

Rob Edwards, screenwriter, "The Princess and the Frog," "Treasure Planet": Hollywood is a grim microcosm of larger society. I've been in this industry for 35 years. I'm not getting meetings to write a white project. I'm only called in to write about a sharecropper or a black baseball player. My dad's a doctor. I share very little with that sharecropper experience, but I fear I'll never be able to write about my own experiences because it never registers on any list of accepted black narratives.