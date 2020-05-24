After the coronavirus, the race to resume film production goes global

The longstanding Australian soap opera "Neighbors" resumed production this month under strict health and sanitation protocols, including no kissing or hand holding. Cast and crew isolated into three groups and deployed camera tricks to make actors appear more intimate on screen then they are on set.

Back in the U.S., some enterprising film executives are urging producers to look closer to home.

Lynn-Wood Fields, the marketing producer at Montana Studios in Hamilton, suggests Montana.

"It is in the U.S., there are direct fights, we have unbelievable resources, including testing, and we're open," she said. "We have a joke here: 'Six feet, that seems a little close.'"

Fields said that the 12,000 square feet of operational soundstage space in Hamilton and its post-production space in Butte can compete with any country. As well, she said it has partnered with a primary care doctor to test crews weekly and cast daily and a manufacturing partnership producing antiviral masks.

Last year, the state passed a competitive production rebate of up to 35%.

"We have progressive COVID-19 testing," Fields said, also noting: "Our numbers are so much lower than New Zealand." (As of Thursday, the state had 16 total deaths and 462 confirmed cases.)