Bryan Bates' Ancestral Calendar Video Presentations

There are multiple Ancestral Calendar petroglyphs in Arizona, in neighboring states, and elsewhere around the world. But petroglyphs were not the sole means by which Ancestral Puebloans incorporated their understanding of astronomy into their cultural practices. Your author, Bryan Bates, created the two YouTube video presentations below in recent years, to explain and illustrate how Ancestral Calendars were integrated into the cultures of the ancestors of the Hopi and other Native Peoples.

In particular, if you found it difficult to visualize the dynamics of annual equinoxes, solstices, and quarter days, these video presentations render that task much easier. Enjoy!

1) Ancestral Hopi Calendar at Wupatki(Bryan Bates, 15 minutes)

Here, Bryan describes his interpretation of an Ancestral calendar which was incorporated into a stone structure with viewing windows, as distinct from the petroglyph described in his column. Still, the Earth's annual orbital parameters that can be marked by this "observatory" and by the petroglyph in the AAR column overlap in important ways. This particular structure lies within Wupatki National Monument, north of Flagstaff. Wupatki was an enclave of different Puebloan peoples. The Wupatki settlement at Crack-in-Rock in particular has been related directly to today's Hopi. Bryan shares how Hopi ancestors used their ancient lunar and solar calendars to connect to their cultural activities.

This is a broad survey, with Bryan presenting multiple aspects of various calendars within Ancestral cultures of the Southwest. In many ways, Chaco itself, including its multiple pueblos, is viewed by many archaeologists as a single giant "observatory".