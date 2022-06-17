Hello, my name is Brooklyn, the peeps at the shelter all call me Brookie! I have a big personality, 60%... View on PetFinder
The U.S. District Court, District of Arizona in Flagstaff held a hearing Monday morning for Matthew Riser, the suspect arrested in connection …
6:45 p.m. update: Increased moisture is currently predicted for the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms forecast Friday through Sunday.
The Pipeline Fire was reported about 6 miles north of Flagstaff at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning and rapidly grew to consume thousands of acres…
8:10 p.m. update: The Pipeline Fire, which began 6 miles north of Flagstaff around 10 a.m., is currently estimated at 4,000-5,000 acres and wa…
3:20 p.m. update: Evacuation orders have lifted for the rest of the Timberline neighborhood, including those previously listed at GO status.
Not long ago, Cammie McGehee found herself having to make quick, tough decisions about how to evacuate from the threat of a wildfire.
The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 17, according to a press release Wednesday evening.
An apparent murder-suicide claimed two lives and left a third person with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.
6 p.m. update: Buffalo Park and the Schultz Creek Natural Area are closed until further notice due to the Pipeline Fire, according to a press …
If Anthony Garcia has his way, a fire agency in Flagstaff may receive the donation of a white pickup truck to be immolated “for training purposes.”
