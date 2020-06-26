Bringing '80s, '90s style back to Flagstaff

The three, however, make no excuses for identifying with pop culture decades before their time. Everything old becomes new again, after all; cultural recycling has long been a thing.

“The Grateful Dead is a band that people did a million shirts for,” Fishel said. “All super unique, too. I actually became a fan of their music through learning about their T-shirt art. It takes on a life of its own and I got into them outside the clothes. All their tees have crazy graphics like this in tie dye.

“I really like old horror movie stuff, ‘Wolfman’ type of stuff from that period. And you know that old show, ‘Seinfeld?’ There’s a lot of ‘Seinfeld’ tees out there, really popular. That was my and my parents’ favorite show to watch together. It’s awesome in a nostalgia thing for me.”

Well, since “Seinfeld” left the air in 1997 and Fishel was born in 2000, he and his parents no doubt bonded over syndicated reruns of that quintessential show about nothing. But his point stands. New generations shouldn’t be left out from enjoying the pop-culture candy of decades past.