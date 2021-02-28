Bring value and beauty to your home with a new tree

While trees can be a big-ticket landscaping item, they are sure to add value to your life—and your property.

There’s the obvious aesthetic pleasure of watching a new tree grow in your garden, but studies also show that having more greenery in your life reduces stress. And if you are interested in value that’s measured in cold, hard cash—well, it turns out money does grow on trees.

A mature tree can raise the value of your home, sometimes by thousands of dollars. Strategic planting of trees can lower your energy costs by as much as 30%, providing shade in the summer and protecting your home from windy northern Arizona days in the early spring.

Warner’s Nursery specializes in the selection, care and growth of trees suited for northern Arizona and our friendly staff can help you find the best tree for your property.

Once you select your tree, follow these tips on how to plant it.