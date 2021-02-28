Bring value and beauty to your home with a new tree

While trees can be a big-ticket landscaping item, they are sure to add value to your life—and your property.
There’s the obvious aesthetic pleasure of watching a new tree grow in your garden, but studies also show that having more greenery in your life reduces stress. And if you are interested in value that’s measured in cold, hard cash—well, it turns out money does grow on trees.
A mature tree can raise the value of your home, sometimes by thousands of dollars. Strategic planting of trees can lower your energy costs by as much as 30%, providing shade in the summer and protecting your home from windy northern Arizona days in the early spring.
Warner’s Nursery specializes in the selection, care and growth of trees suited for northern Arizona and our friendly staff can help you find the best tree for your property.
Once you select your tree, follow these tips on how to plant it.
- The first step is to dig a saucer shaped hole that is twice the width of the root ball and equally as deep.
- Next, prepare the soil. The rule of thumb is to mix equal amounts of the original soil with enriched soil.
- Before removing the tree from its container, water it thoroughly. Then gently remove it from its container by supporting the stem in one hand and turning the pot upside down with the other.
- It’s important to loosen the roots to avoid girdling. Remove any wire or twine near the trunk and gently fold back any burlap before planting.
- Place the tree into your hole, add fertilizer tablets and start backfilling with your previously mixed soil.
- To prevent transplant shock and promote vigorous root growth, water thoroughly, adding a root stimulator mixture.
- Finally, add three to four inches of garden mulch and then cover with bark chips as the final layer. This prevents weeds and also keeps soil temperature optimal.
Once your tree is planted, water once a day for the first two weeks. Thereafter, proper watering is essential to ensure long-term growth. Drip irrigation is best but if that’s not possible, a slow trickle out of your garden hose for 30 minutes is a fair imitation. Place the hose at the edge of the canopy.
Following these tips, you’ll be able to enjoy your new tree for years to come.