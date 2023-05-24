Bus schedule, closures for Memorial Day

Several city buildings will be closed or have altered hours for Memorial Day on Monday.

Flagstaff City Hall Monday, May 29 in honor of the day. City Hall offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Also closed will be the East Flagstaff Community Library, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center and the Flagstaff Recycling Transfer Facility.

The Aquaplex will be open from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. while the Jay Lively Activity Center will be open during normal hours with scheduled programming.

Trash and recycling collection services will continue on regular schedule without interruption. The Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center will remain open during normal hours of operation.

Meanwhile, Mountain Line busses will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Memorial Day. The Administrative Office will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Park officials: Hiker died on Bright Angel Trail this month

A hiker within Grand Canyon National Park died earlier this month on the Bright Angel Trail, park officials announced Wednesday.

Park officials say several factors may have contributed to the hiker’s death, identified as a 36-year-old female from Westfield, Indiana.

Contributing factors include heat-related illness and hyponatremia, a life threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt.

The hiker was one of four who were hiking up from the Colorado River, after descending to the river earlier that day, a spokesperson for the park told the Arizona Daily Sun.

On May 14 at approximately 9 p.m., park officials received a call about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail. Within about an hour, rescue personnel had reached the hiker close to three miles below the rim, about halfway between Three-Mile Resthouse and Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse.

Shortly after emergency personnel responded, the hiker became pulseless, according to National Park Officials. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Grand Canyon National Park sees about 12 fatalities on average each year, although the causes can vary significantly.

Nonetheless, rangers at Grand Canyon National Park strongly urge visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

In the summer months, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade.

Park rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on trail between these hours. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

N.M. starts commission to disrupt organized crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor announced a new effort to confront organized crime Wednesday by convening a specialized commission of local prosecutors and leading law enforcement officials.

Organized crime in New Mexico has recently spurred the adoption of criminal penalties for coordinated retail theft, federal raids on stash houses to rescue migrants and efforts to disrupt fentanyl rings.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reviving the state’s Organized Crime Commission under provisions of a 1970s-era statute. A commission hasn’t been convened since the administration of former Gov. Bill Richardson, who served from 2003 until 2011.

Albuquerque-based District Attorney Sam Bregman will lead the eight-member group that will provide an annual report to the state Legislature and governor.

“New Mexico, like the rest of the country, has a crime problem, whether it’s guns, drugs or human trafficking,” Bregman said. “Much of it gets its origin, means and methods from criminal organizations. ... The purpose of this commission is to forestall, check and prevent the infiltration and encroachment of organized crime.”

Commission members include Republican former state Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura, U.S. Marshal Sonya Chavez, state Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie and Democratic Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen.

At a news conference, Lujan Grisham said the commission’s work should help inform future legislative proposals, though some activities involving criminal investigations won’t be disclosed to the public.

Former CA officer charged with sexual assault at prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least 13 inmates over the past nine years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Gregory Rodriguez, who worked at the Central California Women’s Facility, faces 96 counts including rape, sodomy, sexual battery and rape under color of authority, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Rodriguez, 54, has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He was being held in lieu of $7.8 million bail, the DA’s office said.

The alleged assaults date back to 2014, but most happened within the past two years, prosecutors said.

The charges involve 13 separate victims, according to the DA’s office. If convicted on all charges, Rodriguez could be sentenced to more than 300 years in prison.

The women’s prison where Rodriquez worked for 12 years is located in Chowchilla, a small city about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco. Rodriguez retired in August after being approached about the assaults as part of an internal investigation, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in December.

The investigation, which found that Rodriguez may have engaged in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, was handed over to the district attorney’s office earlier this year.

“These allegations are in no way a reflection on the vast majority of correctional officers who act professionally and do their best to make sure prisoners serve their time while remaining safe,” the DA’s office said Wednesday. “It is our hope that the removal and arrest of this defendant encourages them to continue in their honorable profession upholding the law every day.”