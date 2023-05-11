NUCLEAR PLANT:Russia intends to relocate about 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe's largest nuclear plant,Ukraine's atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential"catastrophic lack of qualified personnel" at the Zaporizh zhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

PROTESTKILLING:Daniel Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed protester at a 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Texas, was sentenced to 25years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors used his social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he wants to issue a pardon.

CAPITOL RIOT:Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas, who traveled to Washington in a rental car full of weapons and entered the Senate gallery during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was sentenced Wednesday to about three years in prison. Josiah Colt of Idaho,who accompanied him and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

FEINSTEIN:California Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate on Wednesday after a 2½-month absence due to illness,giving majority Democrats a much-needed vote.

CLASSIFIED MATERIALS:Senators introduced two bills Wednesday that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified materials and require the U.S. intelligence community to develop an insider threat program and monitor user activity on classified networks for possible signs of a breach.

PAKISTAN UNREST:Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was held on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters.