PENGUINS: Pittsburgh hired Kyle Dubas as the club's president of hockey operations. The move comes less than two weeks after Dubas was fi red as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

KNIGHTS: Vegas goalie Robin Lehner and his wife Donya are facing new allegations of fraud tied to the couple's ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Las Vegas businessman Michael Borden claims that Lehner misled him on his ability to repay $4 million in loans he provided last year to the NHL star, according to a recent court fi ling.