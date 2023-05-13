SUDAN:The U.N. envoy for Sudan on Friday welcomed a deal between the country's warring generals promising safe passage to civilians fleeing the conflict and protection for humanitarian operations in the East African nation.

GAZA STRIP:Israeli airstrikes killed a senior militant commander in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, further escalating the most violent flare-up in months despite efforts to broker a cease-fire.

KHAN:Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan left a high court in Islamabad on Friday after being granted broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases against him. The ruling struck Ablow to the government in a standoff that sparked days of rioting by Khan's followers.

AIRBAGS:The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that ARC Automotive Inc .of Knoxville,Tennessee, should recall 67 million air bag inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. ARC refused the request and is headed for a likely legal battle.

PICKETING: United Airlines pilots marched in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay. The pilots are unlikely to strike anytime soon,how ever. Federal law makes it difficult for unions to conduct strikes in the airline industry.

TECHHUBS:The Commerce Department on Friday is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The money is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year's CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech.