MICHIGAN: A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit, state police said. No arrests were made.

GREECE: Greece's conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide victory in the country's second election in five weeks Sunday. Near complete results show him gaining a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term.

NETANYAHU TRIAL: An Israeli producer of Hollywood blockbuster films, Arnon Milchan, took the stand in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial Sunday, describing how he routinely delivered tens of thousands of dollars of Champagne, cigars and other gifts requested by the Israeli leader. Milchan's testimony was expected to run through this week and next.

SYRIA: An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, according to Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike.

HOUSTON: A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl, Martin said.

STOCKHOLM: A roller coaster train derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured, police and park officials said. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Gröna Lund park as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks.