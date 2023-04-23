What makes you passionate about your work?

I believe passionately in the benefits of exercise and physical activity for physical and emotional health. Most people understand the importance of sleep, stress management, proper diet and nutrition, and regular physical activity yet only 28% of Americans meet recommended guidelines. I believe prioritizing health and wellness can have a profound impact on our quality of life which can improve our entire community. As a Physical Therapist, there is no greater joy than optimizing movement to improve the human experience. Physical therapists help empower our community to manage their health proactively and conservatively and I am honored to practice Physical Therapy in such an amazing medical community. The drive to provide the best possible patient experience has always kept me passionate about the Physical Therapy profession.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am most proud of being a member of the amazing community here at Summit Health and Fitness. We have created a culture that is welcoming, inclusive, and supportive of our members' health and fitness needs. I have had the privilege of serving the Physical Therapy community as President of APTA Arizona since 2020 and feel fortunate to be in a position to give back to the profession which has provided so much for me personally and professionally.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love Flagstaff and everything the community offers. I enjoy riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, Olympic weight lifting, Buffalo Bills football, and spending time with my wife Sara and two children, Hadley and Houston.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I volunteer at the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center where I coach weight lifting for Forging Youth Resilience (FYR). I feel it is important to expose our youth to weight lifting as a healthy alternative for young teens and adults to promote improved physical and emotional health. The self-confidence and personal gratification that results from a hard workout can be life changing!

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Good times often plant the seeds of their own destruction through complacency and comfort while bad times plant the seeds of their own turnaround by building resilience and an opportunity for problem-solving. Nothing too good or too bad stays that way forever but gratitude for those around you, hard work, and relentless forward progress will always result in sustained success.