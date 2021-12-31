Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bacon was selected as the 2021 Arizona Daily Sun Male Citizen of the Year. He was chosen for the award by a vote of previous Citizen of the Year honorees, who received nominations from the community. The Daily Sun is not involved in the selection process.
Scott McClelland knows the joys of a laid back dining experience with friends. Sure, everyone appreciates a special meal once in a while — tab…
Management with the Weatherford Hotel said in a press release Wednesday night that the 2021 Great Pinecone Drop had been canceled due to the s…
Flagstaff weather can make short order of metal, stone and, especially, wood. Rotting, brittle wood replacement on homes is common, but when a home is more than 118 years old and considered a part of the city’s history, a certain special treatment needs to be applied.
Local historian and author Jim Babbitt has been selected to receive the Platt Cline Humanitarian Award in 2021, in recognition of his contribu…
Cheri Ossenfort has been selected as Flagstaff's 2021 Female Citizen of the Year by previous winners of the award for her contributions to the…
What started as a pinecone made of a trash can has become one of Flagstaff's most iconic events.
WASHINGTON — For over a decade, residents of the rural Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona have been promised miles of pipeline that wo…
Here's a look at how Christmas has evolved over the past century.
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they're trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured ea…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.