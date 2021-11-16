Booster shot, please? Ready, waiting …

From the Star Tribune Editorial Board:

It was an exercise in frustration recently as an editorial writer tried to track down when guidance is coming for those who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots months ago and are still waiting for the green light for a booster.

Answers are needed soon from federal health authorities. Minnesota and other states are in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, a troubling place to be as winter weather drives us inside and holidays loom, creating conditions ideal for viral spread.

Emerging scientific findings add to the urgency. A large new study, one published earlier this month in the prestigious journal Science, found alarming drops in protection against infection over the past year for all three vaccines authorized for use in the United States. Thankfully, the vaccines' ability to prevent fatal cases of COVID-19 proved more durable, but researchers also found that this protection varied depending on age and the type of vaccine.

While health officials have cleared many vaccine recipients for an additional shot, there's been a frustrating lack of communication for Pfizer and Moderna recipients who are not yet eligible. The dearth of information is unacceptable and requires remedy.