Booker’s positive COVID-19 test, strong anti-vax player voices suggest challenging season

“I’m here!” Paul repeated, chuckling. “Yeah, I mean, you can’t be here (if you’re not vaccinated). You know the rules.”

One player who wasn’t there was Booker, who said on his Twitch stream earlier Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He added he didn’t not want to specify if he had been vaccinated.

“Honestly, y’all, I’m feeling straight. The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it,” he said. “I’m about a week in. I’mma be back in no time, no time. … Having no smell, no taste, it makes your day dry. It makes your day gray. It makes it gray, for real.”

The NBA is not enforcing a vaccine mandate for its players, but unvaccinated players will face strict safety protocols. Additionally, missing games in cities or states with vaccine mandates at indoor arenas is a possibility. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that 90% of NBA players have been vaccinated and the number is rising as the arrival of training camp has pushed some players to get the shot.

“I definitely had to change my mind about it,” said Elfrid Payton, who received his second shot on Sunday. “It was not something that I wanted to do.”