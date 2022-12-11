 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter and Fall Combined
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

CONTENTS

8   FOOD & DRINK

April 2022 NiMarcos Monster Pie 2.jpg

10   Best Bar Staff and Brewery: Mother Road Brewing Co.

12   Best Fine Dining and New Restaurant: Atria Modern Restaurant

14   Best Appetizer, Italian Restaurant and Overall Restaurant: Fat Olives

       Best Salsa, Tacos and Waitstaff: Salsa Brava

18   Best Chicken Wings and Pizza: NiMarco's Pizza

20   Best Cocktail: The Annex Cocktail Lounge

22   Best Family Dining and Mexican Food: La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

People are also reading…

24   Food & Drink Winners

26   SERVICES

REX00013BRSMF.JPG

29   Best Catering and BBQ: Satchmo's

32   Best Electrician: Darren Lance Electric

35   Best Real Estate Company/Agency: Realty Executives of Flagstaff

38   Best Skin Care and Day Spa: Flagstaff Skincare

42   Best Mechanical Repair: Heath's Auto Service

44   Best Pet Boarding: Kingsmark Kennels

       Best Pet Wash:  The Dog Wash

46   Services Winners

49   SHOPPING

50   Best Butcher and Deli Sandwich: Proper Meats & Provisions

53   Best Bookstore: Bright Side Bookshop

56   Best Art Gallery: The Artist's Gallery

58   Best Non-Profit Thrift Store: Cedar Closet Thrift

60   Shopping Winners

62   YOUR FAVORITES

Bat 11x14.jpeg

63   Best Local Performance Artist: Revelucien

65   Best Place to Take Kids: Tynkertopia

68   Best Local Fine Art Artist: Kayley Quick

70   Your Favorite Winners

PUBLISHER/ADVERTISING DIRECTOR

Colleen Brady

Colleen.Brady@lee.net

EDITOR

Matthew Hayden

mhayden@azdailysun.com

SALES MANAGER

Zachary Meier

ZMeier@azdailysun.com

SALES CONTRIBUTOR

Jayne Hayden

jhayden@azdailysun.com

PHOTOS

Jack Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Margarita Cruz

Gail G. Collins

Contributors: Gail G. Collins, Camille Sipple, Margarita Cruz, Paul Garcia, Zachary Markewicz, Tim Taranto and Sabrina Grimaldi.

