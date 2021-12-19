 Skip to main content
BoF21_TOC

  • 0

CONTENTS

6   Editor’s note

6   2021 Best of Flag by the numbers

Brandy's

8   FOOD & DRINK

10   Overall Restaurant: 1899

12   New Restaurant: Tiki Grill

14   Tacos: Tacos Los Altos

16   Bar Food: Lumberyard Brewing Company

18   Bar Staff: Dark Sky Brewing Company

22   Chinese Food: Golden Dragon

24   Food & Drink winners list

pigeon.jpg

26   SERVICES

27   Home Cleaning Services: Diamond Cleaning Services

People are also reading…

28   Event Planning: Little America

30   Martial Arts: Sacred Mountain Fighting and Healing Arts

32   Yoga Studio: The Foundry Flagstaff

36   Hair Salon: Wildflower Salon

41   Services winners list

IMG_7240.jpg

44   SHOPPING

46   Art Gallery: Art Loft Collective

48   Plant Nursery: Plantae

51   Convenience Store: Butler Mobil

56   Antiques: Fourth Street Vintage

58   Gift Shop: Olive The Best Oils and Vinegars

61   Shopping winners list

63   YOUR FAVORITES

64   Northern Arizona Attraction: The Arboretum at Flagstaff

68   Non-Profit: High Country Humane

70   Your Favorites winners list

Contributors: MacKenzie Chase, Svea Conrad, Gail G. Collins, Christine Maxa and Sabrina Proffitt.

