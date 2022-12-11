 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOF Editor's Note

After weeks of voting and months of great anticipation, the Flagstaff community has spoken and named this year’s Best of Flag winners. Congratulations to those who won, and a big thank you to all the businesses and residents who participated in this exciting annual tradition.

Every year, all of us at the Arizona Daily Sun are amazed by the enthusiasm surrounding this event. It’s a time where community members have the opportunity to truly celebrate the places and people they love, and in a post-pandemic world, that genial attitude is very encouraging in both an economic and social sense.

The results of this year's Best of Flag competition–much like in years past–reflect Flagstaff’s community-oriented focus which is something that makes this event so special. Thousands of people voted a total of 149,941 times and nominated more than 2,000 businesses, and out of those nominees, 139 won.

Several longtime favorites took the cake again, but this year also featured a whole slew of new and first-time winners who inspire all of us to continue putting our best foot forward for the sake of both ourselves and the community. Let these results guide you to new faces and new experiences.

So please, celebrate Flagstaff this holiday season and beyond by supporting the local businesses that appear in these pages. You will not regret it.

As always, thank you for reading, and we look forward to seeing you next year as another season of Best of Flag begins.

Matthew Hayden

