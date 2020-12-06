 Skip to main content
BOF 2020 - Your Favorites Winners List
BOF 2020 - Your Favorites Winners List

Annual Event of Festival

  1. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market
  2. Coconino County Fair
  3. Flagstaff Hullabaloo

Flagstaff Attraction

  1. Bearizona
  2. Arizona Snowbowl
  3. Coconino National Forest

Live Music Venue

  1. Orpheum Theater
  2. Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill
  3. Museum Club

Local Artist (Fine Art or Performance Art)

  1. Kayley Quick
  2. Flagstaff Eagle Pride Marching Band
  3. Larry Hendricks
    3. Shonto Begay

Local Band or Musician

  1. Flagstaff Eagle Pride Marching Band
  2. Black Lemon
  3. Pass the Butter

Nonprofit

  1. Shadows Foundation
  2. High Country Humane
  3. Flagstaff Family Food Center and Food Bank

Place to go Dancing

  1. Museum Club
  2. Monte Vista Lounge
  3. Orpheum Theater

Place to Take Kids

  1. Bearizona
  2. Flagstaff Aquaplex
  3. Tinkergarten Flagstaff

Public Agency

  1. Flagstaff Public Library
  2. Flagstaff Police Department
  3. Coconino Humane Association
