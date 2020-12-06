 Skip to main content
BOF 2020 - Shopping Winners List
BOF 2020 - Shopping Winners List

Antique Shopping

  1. Old Highway Trading Post
  2. Victorian Moon Antiques & Enchantments
  3. The Barn Bros – Estate Liquidation and Sales

Artist Gallery – Retail

  1. Artists’ Gallery
  2. Artists’ Coalition
  3. Museum of Northern Arizona

Auto Dealer

  1. Findlay Toyota
  2. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
  3. Terry Marxen Chevrolet and Cadillac

Automotive Parts Store

  1. Flagstaff Nissan Subarau
  2. O’Reilly Auto Parts
  3. NAPA Auto Parts

Bicycle Retailers

  1. Absolute Bikes
  2. Flag Bike Revolution
  3. Single Track Bikes

Bookstore

  1. Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange
  2. Bright Side Bookshop
  3. Barnes & Noble

Clothing Boutique

  1. Shoes & Such Boutique
  2. Sage Brush Trading Co.
  3. Rainbow’s End

Convenience Store

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Maverik
  3. Hoot Mart

Craft, Hobby, Fabric & Sew Store

  1. Michaels
  2. Board and Brush
  3. Hobby Lobby

Department Store

  1. Dillard’s
  2. Kohl’s
  3. Peace Surplus
    3. REI

Floor Covering Retailers

  1. Cunningham Flooring/Carpets of Dalton
  2. Home Depot
  3. Flagstaff Wholesale Flooring

Florist

  1. Sutcliffe Floral
  2. Viola’s Flower Garden
  3. Robynn’s Nest

Framing Shop

  1. Michaels
  2. Hidden Light LLC/The Framing Department
  3. Abandoned AZ Custom

Furniture Store

  1. Furniture Barn
  2. Designs West Home Furnishings
  3. Flagstaff General Store

Gift Shop

  1. Flagstaff General Store
  2. Olive the Best of Flagstaff
  3. P.J. Chilcottage

Home Accessories

  1. Flagstaff General Store
  2. Cost Plus World Market
  3. Bed, Bath and Beyond

Home Improvement Store

  1. HomCo Lumber & Hardware
  2. Home Depot
  3. C-A-L Ranch Store

Hunting Outfitter

  1. Bull Basin Archery
  2. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  3. Timberline Firearms & Training

Jewelry Store

  1. Frederick Fisher Jewelers
  2. Jeff Karl Jewelers
  3. Gold Wolff Jewelers

Mattress Store

  1. Mattress Center
  2. Mattress Firm
  3. Furniture Barn

Meat Department

  1. Proper Meats + Provisions
  2. Randall’s Fine Meats
  3. Sprouts

Medical Dispensary

  1. Greenhouse
  2. High Mountain Health
  3. Mortar and Pestle Compounding Pharmacy

Motorcycles & Motorsports

  1. Go AZ Motorcycles
  2. Grand Canyon Harley Davidson
  3. Mike’s Bikes Motorcycle Repair

Musical Instrument/Accessory Store

  1. Arizona Music Pro
  2. Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange
  3. Flagstaff School of Music

Native American Jewelry Store

  1. Museum of Northern Arizona
  2. Winter Sun Trading Company
  3. Crystal Magic

Nursery Plants

  1. Warner’s Nursery and Landscape
  2. Viola’s Flower Garden
  3. The Arboretum at Flagstaff

Office Supply

  1. Staples
  2. Office Max
  3. Quality Connections, Inc.

Outdoor Shop

  1. Peace Surplus
  2. R.E.I.
  3. Bull Basin Archery

Pet Supply

  1. Olsen’s Feed & Grain
  2. PetSmart
  3. Petco

Pharmacy

  1. Walgreens
  2. Safeway
  3. CVS

Place to Find Cheap Gas

  1. Sam’s Club
  2. Maverick’s
  3. Speedi Gas & Car Wash

Produce Department

  1. Sprouts
  2. Fry’s Food Store
  3. Safeway

Retail Beer Selection

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Beaver Street Liquor
  3. Mother Road Brewing Company

Retail Liquor Selection

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Beaver Street Liquor
  3. Fry’s Food Store

Retail Wine Selection

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. FLG Terroir
  3. Fry’s Food Store

Shoe Store

  1. Run Flagstaff
  2. Shoes & Such Boutique
  3. REI

Skin Care

  1. Flagstaff Face & Body Spa
  2. Ulta
  3. Allure Aesthetics Az

Smoke/Vape Shop

  1. Majestic Marketplace
  2. Rebel Smoke Shop
  3. Mr. Smokes

Sporting Goods Store

  1. Bull Basin Archery
  2. REI
  3. Peace Surplus

Thrift Store

  1. Savers
  2. Cedar Closet Thrift Shop
  3. Goodwill

Tire Shop

  1. Discount Tire
  2. Big O Tires
  3. Anderson General Tires

Western Wear Store

  1. C-A-L Ranch
  2. Boot Barn
  3. Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters

Window Treatments

  1. Flagstaff Custom Window Coverings
  2. Budget Blinds
  3. Home Depot
