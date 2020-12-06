BOF 2020 - Shopping Winners List

Antique Shopping
- Old Highway Trading Post
- Victorian Moon Antiques & Enchantments
- The Barn Bros – Estate Liquidation and Sales
Artist Gallery – Retail
- Artists’ Gallery
- Artists’ Coalition
- Museum of Northern Arizona
Auto Dealer
- Findlay Toyota
- Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
- Terry Marxen Chevrolet and Cadillac
Automotive Parts Store
- Flagstaff Nissan Subarau
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
- NAPA Auto Parts
Bicycle Retailers
- Absolute Bikes
- Flag Bike Revolution
- Single Track Bikes
Bookstore
- Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange
- Bright Side Bookshop
- Barnes & Noble
Clothing Boutique
- Shoes & Such Boutique
- Sage Brush Trading Co.
- Rainbow’s End
Convenience Store
- Majestic Marketplace
- Maverik
- Hoot Mart
Craft, Hobby, Fabric & Sew Store
- Michaels
- Board and Brush
- Hobby Lobby
Department Store
- Dillard’s
- Kohl’s
- Peace Surplus
3. REI
Floor Covering Retailers
- Cunningham Flooring/Carpets of Dalton
- Home Depot
- Flagstaff Wholesale Flooring
Florist
- Sutcliffe Floral
- Viola’s Flower Garden
- Robynn’s Nest
Framing Shop
- Michaels
- Hidden Light LLC/The Framing Department
- Abandoned AZ Custom
Furniture Store
- Furniture Barn
- Designs West Home Furnishings
- Flagstaff General Store
Gift Shop
- Flagstaff General Store
- Olive the Best of Flagstaff
- P.J. Chilcottage
Home Accessories
- Flagstaff General Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
Home Improvement Store
- HomCo Lumber & Hardware
- Home Depot
- C-A-L Ranch Store
Hunting Outfitter
- Bull Basin Archery
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Timberline Firearms & Training
Jewelry Store
- Frederick Fisher Jewelers
- Jeff Karl Jewelers
- Gold Wolff Jewelers
Mattress Store
- Mattress Center
- Mattress Firm
- Furniture Barn
Meat Department
- Proper Meats + Provisions
- Randall’s Fine Meats
- Sprouts
Medical Dispensary
- Greenhouse
- High Mountain Health
- Mortar and Pestle Compounding Pharmacy
Motorcycles & Motorsports
- Go AZ Motorcycles
- Grand Canyon Harley Davidson
- Mike’s Bikes Motorcycle Repair
Musical Instrument/Accessory Store
- Arizona Music Pro
- Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange
- Flagstaff School of Music
Native American Jewelry Store
- Museum of Northern Arizona
- Winter Sun Trading Company
- Crystal Magic
Nursery Plants
- Warner’s Nursery and Landscape
- Viola’s Flower Garden
- The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Office Supply
- Staples
- Office Max
- Quality Connections, Inc.
Outdoor Shop
- Peace Surplus
- R.E.I.
- Bull Basin Archery
Pet Supply
- Olsen’s Feed & Grain
- PetSmart
- Petco
Pharmacy
- Walgreens
- Safeway
- CVS
Place to Find Cheap Gas
- Sam’s Club
- Maverick’s
- Speedi Gas & Car Wash
Produce Department
- Sprouts
- Fry’s Food Store
- Safeway
Retail Beer Selection
- Majestic Marketplace
- Beaver Street Liquor
- Mother Road Brewing Company
Retail Liquor Selection
- Majestic Marketplace
- Beaver Street Liquor
- Fry’s Food Store
Retail Wine Selection
- Majestic Marketplace
- FLG Terroir
- Fry’s Food Store
Shoe Store
- Run Flagstaff
- Shoes & Such Boutique
- REI
Skin Care
- Flagstaff Face & Body Spa
- Ulta
- Allure Aesthetics Az
Smoke/Vape Shop
- Majestic Marketplace
- Rebel Smoke Shop
- Mr. Smokes
Sporting Goods Store
- Bull Basin Archery
- REI
- Peace Surplus
Thrift Store
- Savers
- Cedar Closet Thrift Shop
- Goodwill
Tire Shop
- Discount Tire
- Big O Tires
- Anderson General Tires
Western Wear Store
- C-A-L Ranch
- Boot Barn
- Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters
Window Treatments
- Flagstaff Custom Window Coverings
- Budget Blinds
- Home Depot
