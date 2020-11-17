BOF 2020 - Services Winners List

Advertising Agency/Marketing Company
- Overdrive Media & Printing Services
- KNAU
- Mountain Mojo Group
Apartment Community
- University Square
- Highland Village
- Woodlands Village
Auto Repair-Collision
- Terry Marxen Chevrolet Cadillac
- Latham’s Collision
- Flagstaff Collision Center
Auto Repair-Mechanical
- Heath’s Auto Service
- Terry Marxen Chevrolet Cadillac
- Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
Bank Services
- Wells Fargo
- Chase Bank
- Bank of America
3. National Bank of Arizona
Barbershop
- Val’s Workshop
- Kuttz Barbershop
- Gossip Girl Salon
Body Waxing
- Allure Aesthetics AZ
- Face and Body
- Red 115 Salon
Brake Service
- University Auto
- Heath’s Auto Service
- Brake Masters
3. R & A Import Auto
Car Wash
- Clean Freak
- Speedi Car Wash
- Findlay Honda
Carpet Cleaner
- Spots Carpet Care
- Mammoth Restoration
- Bare Carpet Cleaners
Catering
- Simply Delicious (Café Daily Fare)
- Satchmo’s/Roux 66
- Bigfoot BBQ
Chiropractor
- Munderloh Chiropractic
- Wilken's Sport Chiropractic
- Moseng Chiropractic
Computer Repairs and Services
- Flagstaff IT
- Best Guy Geek Squad
- Flagstaff Computer Guys
Credit Union
- One AZ Credit Union
- Arizona Central Credit Union
- Coconino Federal Credit Union
Day Care
- Abundant Life Preschool
- Crystal Charette
- Kingdom Kids Preschool and Play Center
Day Spa
- Flagstaff Face & Body
- Allure Aesthetics AZ
- Spatique Day Spa
Dentist
- Stephanie Collins DDS
- Flagstaff Dentistry 4 Kids
- Flagstaff Downtown Dental
Electrician
- Darren Lance Electric
- Goodman Electric
- Colter Electric
Event Planning
- Shadows Foundation
- Peak Events
- Kilted Cat (Thornager’s)
Financial Services
- Edward Jones
- Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions
- Benefit & Financial Strategies
Fitness/Gym Club
- Flagstaff Athletic Club
- Momentum Aerial
- High Altitude Personal Training
Hair Salon
- Gossip Girl Salon
- Wildflower Salon
- Unique Salon
Heating & Air Conditioning
- Boyer Heating & Cooling
- Intermountain Plumbing & Mehcanical
- Your Plumber Heating & Air
Home and Residential Cleaning Services
- A Cleaner You
- Two Diva’s and a Broom
- Merry Maids
Home Builders/General Contractors
- Capstone Homes
- JKC General Contractor
- R & J Services
Home, Kitchen, Bath Remodelers
- Kitchen Tune-Up of Flagstaff
- HomCo Lumber & Hardware
- Mammoth Restoration
Hotel Services
- Little America Hotel
- DoubleTree by Hilton
- Starlight Pines Inn
Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Allstate
- Famers Insurance
Interior Design
- Pam Edwards Cunningham Flooring
- Herron Interior Design
- Hailey Ingols
Landscape Company
- Agassiz Landscape Group
- Morning Dew Landscaping Inc.
- Warner’s Nursery and Landscaping
Mani/Pedi
- Unique Salon
- Spatique Day Spa
- Flagstaff Nails Salon
Martial Arts Training
- Maximum Martial Arts
- Sacred Mountain Fight and Healing
- Flagstaff Krav Maga
Massage Retail
- Message Envy Space
- Bod-E-Healer Massage Therapy
- Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy
Mortgage Company
- PrimeLending
- Academy Mortgage Corporation
- Wallick & Volk Mortage
Oil Change
- University Auto Repair
- Planet Chrysler Dodge
- Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
Painting
- Heber Pro Painting LLC
- Major League Painting
- Brothers of the Brush
Personal Trainer
- High Altitude Personal Training
- New Roots Personal Training
- Geiger Coaching
Pet Adoption
- High Country Humane
- Coconino County Humane Association
- Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue
Pet Boarding
- Kingsmark Kennels
- Cinder Hills Kennels
- Canyon Pet Hospital
Pet Grooming
- Dorothy’s K9
- Kingsmark Kennels
- Our Dog Wash & Pet Bakery
Photographer
- Grace Marie Studios
- Jake Bacon
- Simply Sweet Photography
Plumbing
- Assurance Plumbing and Heating
- T.C.R. Rooter & Plumbing
- Harper’s Plumbing
Print Shop
- Overdrive Media & Printing Services
- AEC Reprographics
- International Minute Press
Propane
- Superior Propane
- John Graves Propane
- Orion
Property Management
- 928Rentals.com
- Coldwell Banker Northland—The Pavlik Group
- Bella Investment Group
Property Restoration
- Mammoth Restoration
- Bio-One Flagstaff
- Superior Restoration
Real Estate Agency/Company
- Coldwell Banker Northland
- RE-MAX Fine Properties
- Realty Executives of Flagstaff
Roofing
- BEHMER Roofing Co.
- Prostruct Builders
- Coconino Roofing Services
Storage Facilities
- Woodlands Village Self Storage
- Armour Self Storage
- Aspen Mini Storage
Tanning Salon
- Tanning Time
- Flagstaff Athletic Club
- Angie’s Hair and Nails
Tattoo Parlor
- Avail Tattoo Studio
- Mirror Gallery
- Burly Fish Tattoo
Travel Agency
- Avenues of the World
- Journeys Around the World
- Grand Canyon Adventures
Veterinary Services
- Canyon Pet Hospital
- Westside Veterinary Clinic
- Kaibab Veterinary Clinic
Yoga Studio
- The Yoga Experience
- Northern Arizona Yoga Center
- Barre 3
