BOF 2020 - Services Winners List
BOF 2020 - Services Winners List

Advertising Agency/Marketing Company

  1. Overdrive Media & Printing Services
  2. KNAU
  3. Mountain Mojo Group

Apartment Community

  1. University Square
  2. Highland Village
  3. Woodlands Village

Auto Repair-Collision

  1. Terry Marxen Chevrolet Cadillac
  2. Latham’s Collision
  3. Flagstaff Collision Center

Auto Repair-Mechanical

  1. Heath’s Auto Service
  2. Terry Marxen Chevrolet Cadillac
  3. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

Bank Services

  1. Wells Fargo
  2. Chase Bank
  3. Bank of America
    3. National Bank of Arizona

Barbershop

  1. Val’s Workshop
  2. Kuttz Barbershop
  3. Gossip Girl Salon

Body Waxing

  1. Allure Aesthetics AZ
  2. Face and Body
  3. Red 115 Salon

Brake Service

  1. University Auto
  2. Heath’s Auto Service
  3. Brake Masters
    3. R & A Import Auto

Car Wash

  1. Clean Freak
  2. Speedi Car Wash
  3. Findlay Honda

Carpet Cleaner

  1. Spots Carpet Care
  2. Mammoth Restoration
  3. Bare Carpet Cleaners

Catering

  1. Simply Delicious (Café Daily Fare)
  2. Satchmo’s/Roux 66
  3. Bigfoot BBQ

Chiropractor

  1. Munderloh Chiropractic
  2. Wilken's Sport Chiropractic
  3. Moseng Chiropractic

Computer Repairs and Services

  1. Flagstaff IT
  2. Best Guy Geek Squad
  3. Flagstaff Computer Guys

Credit Union

  1. One AZ Credit Union
  2. Arizona Central Credit Union
  3. Coconino Federal Credit Union

Day Care

  1. Abundant Life Preschool
  2. Crystal Charette
  3. Kingdom Kids Preschool and Play Center

Day Spa

  1. Flagstaff Face & Body
  2. Allure Aesthetics AZ
  3. Spatique Day Spa

Dentist

  1. Stephanie Collins DDS
  2. Flagstaff Dentistry 4 Kids
  3. Flagstaff Downtown Dental

Electrician

  1. Darren Lance Electric
  2. Goodman Electric
  3. Colter Electric

Event Planning

  1. Shadows Foundation
  2. Peak Events
  3. Kilted Cat (Thornager’s)

Financial Services

  1. Edward Jones
  2. Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions
  3. Benefit & Financial Strategies

Fitness/Gym Club

  1. Flagstaff Athletic Club
  2. Momentum Aerial
  3. High Altitude Personal Training

Hair Salon

  1. Gossip Girl Salon
  2. Wildflower Salon
  3. Unique Salon

Heating & Air Conditioning

  1. Boyer Heating & Cooling
  2. Intermountain Plumbing & Mehcanical
  3. Your Plumber Heating & Air

Home and Residential Cleaning Services

  1. A Cleaner You
  2. Two Diva’s and a Broom
  3. Merry Maids

Home Builders/General Contractors

  1. Capstone Homes
  2. JKC General Contractor
  3. R & J Services

Home, Kitchen, Bath Remodelers

  1. Kitchen Tune-Up of Flagstaff
  2. HomCo Lumber & Hardware
  3. Mammoth Restoration

Hotel Services

  1. Little America Hotel
  2. DoubleTree by Hilton
  3. Starlight Pines Inn

Insurance Company

  1. State Farm
  2. Allstate
  3. Famers Insurance

Interior Design

  1. Pam Edwards Cunningham Flooring
  2. Herron Interior Design
  3. Hailey Ingols

Landscape Company

  1. Agassiz Landscape Group
  2. Morning Dew Landscaping Inc.
  3. Warner’s Nursery and Landscaping

Mani/Pedi

  1. Unique Salon
  2. Spatique Day Spa
  3. Flagstaff Nails Salon

Martial Arts Training

  1. Maximum Martial Arts
  2. Sacred Mountain Fight and Healing
  3. Flagstaff Krav Maga

Massage Retail

  1. Message Envy Space
  2. Bod-E-Healer Massage Therapy
  3. Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy

Mortgage Company

  1. PrimeLending
  2. Academy Mortgage Corporation
  3. Wallick & Volk Mortage

Oil Change

  1. University Auto Repair
  2. Planet Chrysler Dodge
  3. Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

Painting

  1. Heber Pro Painting LLC
  2. Major League Painting
  3. Brothers of the Brush

Personal Trainer

  1. High Altitude Personal Training
  2. New Roots Personal Training
  3. Geiger Coaching

Pet Adoption

  1. High Country Humane
  2. Coconino County Humane Association
  3. Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue

Pet Boarding

  1. Kingsmark Kennels
  2. Cinder Hills Kennels
  3. Canyon Pet Hospital

Pet Grooming

  1. Dorothy’s K9
  2. Kingsmark Kennels
  3. Our Dog Wash & Pet Bakery

Photographer

  1. Grace Marie Studios
  2. Jake Bacon
  3. Simply Sweet Photography

Plumbing

  1. Assurance Plumbing and Heating
  2. T.C.R. Rooter & Plumbing
  3. Harper’s Plumbing

Print Shop

  1. Overdrive Media & Printing Services
  2. AEC Reprographics
  3. International Minute Press

Propane

  1. Superior Propane
  2. John Graves Propane
  3. Orion

Property Management

  1. 928Rentals.com
  2. Coldwell Banker Northland—The Pavlik Group
  3. Bella Investment Group

Property Restoration

  1. Mammoth Restoration
  2. Bio-One Flagstaff
  3. Superior Restoration

Real Estate Agency/Company

  1. Coldwell Banker Northland
  2. RE-MAX Fine Properties
  3. Realty Executives of Flagstaff

Roofing

  1. BEHMER Roofing Co.
  2. Prostruct Builders
  3. Coconino Roofing Services

Storage Facilities

  1. Woodlands Village Self Storage
  2. Armour Self Storage
  3. Aspen Mini Storage

Tanning Salon

  1. Tanning Time
  2. Flagstaff Athletic Club
  3. Angie’s Hair and Nails

Tattoo Parlor

  1. Avail Tattoo Studio
  2. Mirror Gallery
  3. Burly Fish Tattoo

Travel Agency

  1. Avenues of the World
  2. Journeys Around the World
  3. Grand Canyon Adventures

Veterinary Services

  1. Canyon Pet Hospital
  2. Westside Veterinary Clinic
  3. Kaibab Veterinary Clinic

Yoga Studio

  1. The Yoga Experience
  2. Northern Arizona Yoga Center
  3. Barre 3
