BOF 2020 - Dining & Drinks Winners List
Bakery

  1. Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery
  2. Biff’s Bagels
  3. A Dog’s Walk Bakery

Bar Food

  1. Annex Cocktail Lounge
  2. Lumberyard Brewing Company
  3. Beaver Street Brewery

Barbecue

  1.  Satchmo’s
  2. Bigfoot BBQ
  3. Agee’s Barbecue Market

Bartending Staff

  1. Annex Cocktail Lounge
  2. Mother Road Brewing Company
  3. Dark Sky Brewing

Breakfast

  1. MartAnne’s
  2. Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
  3. Toasted Owl Café

Breakfast Burrito

  1. Dog Haus
  2. Tourist Home All Day Café
  3. Tacos Los Altos, East

Brewery

  1. Mother Road Brewing Company
  2. Lumberyard Brewing Company
  3. Historic Brewing Company

Brunch

  1. Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
  2. MartAnne’s
  3. Josephine’s Modern American Bistro

Burger

  1. Mama Burger
  2. Diablo Burger
  3. Annex Cocktail Lounge

Candy Store

  1. Sweet Shoppe Candy Store
  2. Flagstaff Chocolate Company
  3. Flagstaff Nut House

Chicken Wings

  1. NiMarco's Pizza
  2. ATL Wings Flagstaff
  3. Fratelli Pizza

Chinese Food

  1. Golden Dragon
  2. Hunan West
  3. Hunan East

Cocktail

  1. Annex Cocktail Lounge
  2. Rendezvous
  3. The Oakmont

Coffee House

  1. Macy’s European Coffeehouse
  2. Late for the Train
  3. Firecreek Coffee Company

Coffee Roaster

  1. Firecreek Coffee Company
  2. Late for the Train
  3. Matador Coffee Roasting Company

Deli Sandwich

  1. Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.
  2. Proper Meats + Provisions
  3. Aspen Deli

Dessert

  1. Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery
  2. Tourist Home All Day Café
  3. Oregano’s

Dive Bar

  1. Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge
  2. Sportsman’s Bar & Grill
  3. Museum Club

Family Dining

  1. La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
  2. Fat Olives
  3. Himalayan Grill

Fine Dining

  1. Josephine’s Modern American Bistro
  2. Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar
  3. 1899 Bar & Grill

Food Truck

  1. 3’s in the Trees
  2. Alejandro’s Mexican Food
  3. Tres Amigos

Happy Hour

  1. Annex Cocktail Lounge
  2. Criollo Latin Kitchen
  3. Fat Olives
    3. Grand Canyon Brewing Company + Distillery

Hole in the Wall Restaurant

  1. Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
  2. Satchmo’s BBQ, Soups and Cajun
  3. Bigfoot BBQ 

Hot Dog

  1. Dog Haus
  2. Primo’s Deli
  3. Proper Meats + Provisions

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

  1. Cold Stone Creamery
  2. Dairy Queen
  3. Baskin-Robbins

Indian Food

  1. Delhi Palace Cuisine of India
  2. Himalayan Grill
  3. India Palace

Italian Restaurant

  1. Fat Olives
  2. Oregano’s
  3. Mamma Luisa

Japanese Food

  1. Karma Sushi Bar Grill
  2. Hiro’s Sushi Bar
  3. Lotus Lounge

Late Night Snack

  1. Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
  2. Beaver Street Brewery/Brews & Cues
  3. Cornish Pasty

Lunch Food

  1. Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
  2. Jitters Lunchbox
  3. Proper Meats + Provisions

Mexican Food

  1. La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
  2. Salsa Brava
  3. El Tapatio

New Restaurant

  1. Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery
  2. ATL Wings Flagstaff
  3. Jersey Mike’s

Outdoor Dining

  1. 1899 Bar & Grill
  2. The Oakmont
  3. Annex Cocktail Lounge

Overall Restaurant

  1. 1899 Bar & Grill
  2. La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
  3. Fat Olives

Pizza

  1. Fratelli Pizza
  2. NiMarco's Pizza
  3. Pizzicletta

Restaurant Wine Selection

  1. FLG Terroir
  2. Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar
  3. Fat Olives

Salad

  1. Oregano’s
  2. Wildflower Bread Company
  3. MIX Flagstaff

Salsa

  1. Salsa Brava
  2. La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
  3. El Tapatio

Soup

  1. Wildflower Bread Company
  2. Café Daily Fare
  3. El Tapatio

Sports Bar

  1. Sportsman’s Bar & Grill
  2. Majerle's Bar and Grill
  3. Buffalo Wild Wings

Steakhouse

  1. Texas Roadhouse
  2. Horsemen Lodge
  3. Black Bart’s Steakhouse
    3. Outback Steakhouse

Sushi

  1. Karma Sushi Bar Grill
  2. Hiro’s Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant
  3. Lotus Lounge

Tacos

  1. Tacos Los Altos, Eastside
  2. La Fonda
  3. El Tapatio

Thai

  1. Pato Thai Cuisine
  2. Dara Thai Restaurant
  3. Swaddee Thai Cuisine

Vegetarian Selection

  1. Red Curry Vegan Kitchen
  2. Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
  3. Café Daily Fare
    3. Pita Jungle

Waitstaff

  1. Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
  2. Agee’s Barbecue Market
  3. Annex Cocktail Lounge
