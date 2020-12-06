BOF 2020 - Dining & Drinks Winners List

Bakery
- Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery
- Biff’s Bagels
- A Dog’s Walk Bakery
Bar Food
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
- Lumberyard Brewing Company
- Beaver Street Brewery
Barbecue
- Satchmo’s
- Bigfoot BBQ
- Agee’s Barbecue Market
Bartending Staff
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
- Mother Road Brewing Company
- Dark Sky Brewing
Breakfast
- MartAnne’s
- Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Toasted Owl Café
Breakfast Burrito
- Dog Haus
- Tourist Home All Day Café
- Tacos Los Altos, East
Brewery
- Mother Road Brewing Company
- Lumberyard Brewing Company
- Historic Brewing Company
Brunch
- Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
- MartAnne’s
- Josephine’s Modern American Bistro
Burger
- Mama Burger
- Diablo Burger
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
Candy Store
- Sweet Shoppe Candy Store
- Flagstaff Chocolate Company
- Flagstaff Nut House
Chicken Wings
- NiMarco's Pizza
- ATL Wings Flagstaff
- Fratelli Pizza
Chinese Food
- Golden Dragon
- Hunan West
- Hunan East
Cocktail
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
- Rendezvous
- The Oakmont
Coffee House
- Macy’s European Coffeehouse
- Late for the Train
- Firecreek Coffee Company
Coffee Roaster
- Firecreek Coffee Company
- Late for the Train
- Matador Coffee Roasting Company
Deli Sandwich
- Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.
- Proper Meats + Provisions
- Aspen Deli
Dessert
- Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery
- Tourist Home All Day Café
- Oregano’s
Dive Bar
- Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge
- Sportsman’s Bar & Grill
- Museum Club
Family Dining
- La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
- Fat Olives
- Himalayan Grill
Fine Dining
- Josephine’s Modern American Bistro
- Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar
- 1899 Bar & Grill
Food Truck
- 3’s in the Trees
- Alejandro’s Mexican Food
- Tres Amigos
Happy Hour
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
- Criollo Latin Kitchen
- Fat Olives
3. Grand Canyon Brewing Company + Distillery
Hole in the Wall Restaurant
- Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
- Satchmo’s BBQ, Soups and Cajun
- Bigfoot BBQ
Hot Dog
- Dog Haus
- Primo’s Deli
- Proper Meats + Provisions
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Dairy Queen
- Baskin-Robbins
Indian Food
- Delhi Palace Cuisine of India
- Himalayan Grill
- India Palace
Italian Restaurant
- Fat Olives
- Oregano’s
- Mamma Luisa
Japanese Food
- Karma Sushi Bar Grill
- Hiro’s Sushi Bar
- Lotus Lounge
Late Night Snack
- Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
- Beaver Street Brewery/Brews & Cues
- Cornish Pasty
Lunch Food
- Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Jitters Lunchbox
- Proper Meats + Provisions
Mexican Food
- La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
- Salsa Brava
- El Tapatio
New Restaurant
- Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery
- ATL Wings Flagstaff
- Jersey Mike’s
Outdoor Dining
- 1899 Bar & Grill
- The Oakmont
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
Overall Restaurant
- 1899 Bar & Grill
- La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
- Fat Olives
Pizza
- Fratelli Pizza
- NiMarco's Pizza
- Pizzicletta
Restaurant Wine Selection
- FLG Terroir
- Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Fat Olives
Salad
- Oregano’s
- Wildflower Bread Company
- MIX Flagstaff
Salsa
- Salsa Brava
- La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
- El Tapatio
Soup
- Wildflower Bread Company
- Café Daily Fare
- El Tapatio
Sports Bar
- Sportsman’s Bar & Grill
- Majerle's Bar and Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Steakhouse
- Texas Roadhouse
- Horsemen Lodge
- Black Bart’s Steakhouse
3. Outback Steakhouse
Sushi
- Karma Sushi Bar Grill
- Hiro’s Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant
- Lotus Lounge
Tacos
- Tacos Los Altos, Eastside
- La Fonda
- El Tapatio
Thai
- Pato Thai Cuisine
- Dara Thai Restaurant
- Swaddee Thai Cuisine
Vegetarian Selection
- Red Curry Vegan Kitchen
- Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Café Daily Fare
3. Pita Jungle
Waitstaff
- Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Agee’s Barbecue Market
- Annex Cocktail Lounge
