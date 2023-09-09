Bluey Sep 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deputies recover body of kayaker in Lake Mary Tuesday The body of a kayaker believed to have drowned in Lake Mary has been recovered. Alleged serial home invader released, inspiring Flagstaff attorney's push to improve systems A home invasion suspect, released less than 24 hours after arrest, returned to the same neighborhood and broke into the home of local attorney… Breast radiologist resignations at NAR lead to concerns about care shortages in northern Arizona VVMC has resumed breast imaging services, but former providers still have concerns. Arizona-based Wick Communications to acquire Flagstaff’s Arizona Daily Sun Wick Communications will acquire the Arizona Daily Sun. Sheriff's search for kayaker reported drowning in Lake Mary Narrows Monday Personnel continue to search for a 25-year-old man who was kayaking the Lake Mary narrows.