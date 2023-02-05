Black History Month Events in Flagstaff

2023 Black History Month Essay & Art Contest

Ongoing

The Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council (ADAC) along with the Southside Community Association/Murdoch Center will be sponsoring a Black History essay and art contest. All written entries must be 500 words or less and typed or legibly hand written. Art entries may be submitted in physical form or as high resolution photographs. All entries will be judged based on rubrics that have been provided to your school.

“Black and” Panel

February 7, 12 - 1 p.m., IMQ Center in the University Union Fieldhouse

As part of events celebrating Black History Month, the Office of Inclusion presents a panel discussion featuring people who identify as “Black and” Listen to panelists’ lived multicultural experiences while enjoying a provided lunch.

SUN Entertainment Black History Month Movies: Till

February 9, Doors 7 p.m. | Movie 8 p.m., Prochnow Auditorium

BSU Peter Piper Fundraiser

February 10, 4 - 8 p.m., Peter Piper Pizza, 1550 S Riordan Ranch St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

This multicultural fundraising mixer is open to all NAU cultural clubs as a chance to celebrate Black History Month with the Black Student Union (BSU) at Peter Piper. All proceeds from sales will be shared with the BSU student group. BSU will also be collecting canned foods to be donated.

SUN Entertainment Black History Month Movies: Devotion

February 10, Doors 7 p.m. | Movie 8 p.m., Prochnow Auditorium

BSU Royalty Fashion Show

February 11, 6 - 8 p.m., SBS Castro, room 110

Witness the fashion and flair of the contestants of the Black Student Union (BSU) Royalty competition!

Black Love Trivia Game Night

February 13, 5 - 7 p.m., IMQ Center in the University Union Fieldhouse

Join the Black Student Union (BSU) as they host a trivia night for friends, couples, and roommates. Win prizes!

Divine 9 Panel

February 15, 5:30 - 7 p.m., IMQ Center in the University Union Fieldhouse

Join IMQ as we host a panel featuring members of the illustrious Divine Nine sororities and fraternities on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30 pm-7 pm. Panelists will talk about their respective organizations and its impact on their lives and in Black communities. Light refreshments will be provided.

SUN Entertainment Black History Month Movies: Black Panther

February 16, Doors 7 p.m. | Movie 8 p.m., Prochnow Auditorium

Friday Night Black History Month Movie Night: Hidden Figures

February 17, 7 - 9 p.m., SBS West, Room 200

The Department of Ethnic Studies and IMQ present Black History Month Friday Night movie series. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

SUN Entertainment Black History Month Movies: Wakanda Forever

February 17, Doors 7 p.m. | Movie 8 p.m., Prochnow Auditorium

BSU Royalty Trivia Night

February 18, 6 - 8 p.m., SBS Castro, room 110

The final event of the Black Student Union (BSU) Royalty competition is a Trivia Night.

BSU Queer Support Group

February 22, 5 - 7 p.m., IMQ Center in the University Union Fieldhouse

This is an opportunity for POC Queer students to get together and talk about their experiences in the NAU community.

Friday Night Black History Month Movie Night: Moonlight

February 24, 7 - 9 p.m., SBS West, Room 200

The Department of Ethnic Studies and IMQ present Black History Month Friday Night movie series. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Black Renaissance

February 25, 6 - 9 p.m., High Country Conference Center

Join the Black Student Union (BSU) for a night of music, dancing, and performances by BSU members. This is a dress-to-impress event, and dinner will be served.