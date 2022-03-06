Black History Month events in Flagstaff

Why Black Stories Matter

February 16. 6 p.m. Virtual.

Presented by the Southside Community Association: The Lived Black Experience CommUnity Dialogue Project. Hosted by Dr. Donal R Guillory, this discussion will examine the importance of the African-American/Black Narrative and why/how it directly impacts ALL of us.

To tune in visit, https://www.facebook.com/LivedBlackExperience

Lincoln and the Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862

February 21. 6 p.m. Virtual.

Presented by the Southside Community Association: The Lived Black Experience CommUnity Dialogue Project. Hosted by CommUnity Dialogue presenter Dr. Michael Green. Up to $300 in reparations were given to slaveowners for each slave lost to freedom. $300 in 1862 equates to $8,255.88 today.

The Black Panther Movie and Its Cultural Significance

February 24, 6 p.m. Virtual.

Presented by the Southside Community Association: The Lived Black Experience Project Dr. Frederick W. Gooding, Jr. (PhD, Georgetown University) is an Associate Professor at Texas Christian University's Honors College in Fort Worth, TX. In this talk, Gooding critically analyzes race within contemporary society; his book “American Dream Deferred: Black Federal Workers in Washington, D.C., 1941-1981” (2018) carefully details the unknown growth and unheralded struggles of black federal workers in the postwar era.

Black History Month Essay and Art Contest

Deadline: February 20

The Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council (ADAC) is accepting entries for the Black History Month Essay and Art Contest. The contest is open to all students in Coconino County. Students should submit a 500-word typed or legibly handwritten essay on the topic of Black Health and Wellness via email to sgarretson@coconino.az.gov. Art submissions can be dropped off at the Murdoch Community Center (203 E. Brannen Ave). Winners will be announced at a Black History Month closing reception on Sunday, February 27 and the winner from each category (K-4th, 5th-6th, 7th-8th, and 9th-12th) will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

For additional information, contact Khara House at khara.house@gmail.com.

Northern Arizona University Black History Month events

The Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA+ Student Services (IMQ) social media take-over

February 1–4. Virtual.

The entire month will profile African/Black/African American people on the IMQ social media pages. Instagram: @nau_inclusion. Facebook: www.facebook.com/NAUInclusion/

Prochnow Film Series: ‘King Richard’

February 3–5 from 7-9 p.m. NAU Prochnow Auditorium, 317 W. Dupont Ave.

Featuring Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and John Bernthal, this movie follows tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ journey to stardom under the determined coaching of their father Richard Williams.

Let’s Talk D9 Dialogue/Social

February 8. 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Virtual.

For more information, visit https://in.nau.edu/inclusion/

Afro–Indigenous Dialogue (collaboration with Office of Indigenous Student Success

February 9. 6–7:30 p.m. LOCATION??

DESCRIPTION??

Black Student Union Meeting

February 10. 7-9 p.m. IMQ Center.

Unity (Umoja) + What unites us and what divides us? Discussion at the NAU Black Student Union meeting.

Black Love Convo

February 14. 5-7 p.m. IMQ Center

A night of painting, cookie decorating, games, arts, crafts, music and dialogue centering on Black love.

‘Get Out’ film screening

February 15. 7- 9.m. Cline Library, 1001 S. Knoles Dr.

This screening is a collaboration with Ethnic Studies and Cal Arts.

Directed by Jordan Peele and featuring Daniel Kaluuya, this critically-acclaimed horror film follows a young Black man as he visits his white girlfriend’s parents’ house for the first time. Microaggressions turn to blatant racism and violence as he uncovers dark secrets during his stay.

Mr. and Mrs. BSU Black History Trivia Night

February 16, 5–7 p.m. SBS Castro

DESCRIPTION??

Prochnow Film Series: ‘Race’

February 17, 7-9 p.m. NAU Prochnow Auditorium, 317 W. Dupont Ave.

Jesse Owens’ quest to become the greatest track and field athlete in history thrusts him onto the world stage of the 1936 Olympics, where he faces off against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy.

Mr. and Mrs. BSU Black Excellence Talent Show

6–8 p.m. SBS Castro

An all-encompassing show celebrating the talents of Black students from across campus.

Mr. and Mrs. BSU Black Power Fashion Show

February 18, 6–8 p.m. SBS Castro

DESCRIPTION??

Afro/Latino Diversity Dialogue with Amara Le Negra

February 23, 7–9 p.m. IMQ

Diana de los Santos, better known as Amara La Negra, is the breakout star of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. She is an Afro-Latina singer, dancer, actor and author who doesn’t compromise her Blackness for her Latinidad or vice versa.

Black Student Union Meeting

February 24, 7–9 p.m. IMQ Center

The topic of discussion for this BSU meeting will be “Faith (Imani) + Religion and Spirituality.”

Free Haircut Community Event

February 25, 12–5 p.m. IMQ Center/Kuttz

Black-owned business, Kuttz Barbershop and College, owned by Jabar Nichols, not only cuts hair but trains people to do so. This event will feature free haircuts from Nichols and his talented team. Learn more about Kuttz at www.kuttzbarbershop.com/

Black Renaissance Banquet

February 26, 6–10 p.m. Du Bois Ballroom, 306 E Pine Knoll Dr.

The Black Renaissance Banquet is a fundraiser for the Dr. Frederick Gooding Jr. Scholarship and also showcases ultimate African American experience by displaying representation of black people from different cultures around the world whether African, Caribbean, Afro-Latino, etc. blackness is embodied globally. There will be cultural African performances, singing, art showcasing, poetry and raffle prizes.

Tickets for the banquet are $10 for students and $15 for non-students, faculty and staff. For more, visit: DESCRIPTION??

