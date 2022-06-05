Bills affecting transgender youth wind through Arizona Legislature

After an unprecedented number of bills targeting transgender youth became law across the country last year, advocates in Arizona are pushing back against a new wave of bills introduced in this session.

Arizona lawmakers have proposed bills that prohibit transgender youth from recieving gender-affirming health care and limit their ability to express their gender identity in school bathrooms, school classrooms and school sports. The Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation, which are national LGBTQ advocacy organizations, warned that the measures would put the well-being of transgender youth at risk.

[On March, 24, the Arizona House passed Senate Bill 1138, which bans some types of medical care for transgender youth, and Senate Bill 1165, which prevents transgender students from participating in school sports. The bills went to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk for signature or veto. He signed them into law on March 30, a day before the International Trans Day of Visibility.]

“Transgender students don’t want or need to have a culture war built on their backs for the political expediecy of adults; they simply want to be kids,” the two organizations said in their combined annual state comprehensive report, released this year.

That’s why Jennifer Brown, a Scottsdale mother of a transgender daughter, is opposing Senate Bill 1165, which would prevent transgender girls in grades K-12 from playing on girls sports teams. Dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” it was passed by the Senate and has had two readings in the House.

“These are just kids, and they just want to play” sports, Brown said. “This isn’t about scholarships, this isn’t about big money. This is about kids trying to be part of a team and trying to be as normal as humanly possible.”

During high school in northern Virginia, Brown said, her daughter joined a competitive rowing team that physically exhausted her and enabled her to sleep at night, even when her mind was racing “10,000 miles an hour.” Cronkite News is not using the daughter’s name at the request of the family.

“For the first time, she was just one of the girls,” Brown said, noting her daughter found comfort in “just being a part of that group at a time when her body was the source of everything that she found to be terrible and against what she believed herself to be.

“In crew, her body was doing something right and it was something that she needed.”

For transgender youth, sports teams often provide a source of normalcy during a time when they are transitioning, Brown said. It’s where their friends and teammates are, and for many LGBTQ youth, sports are an outlet that supports their mental health.

A 2021 national survey by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth, found that 42% of people ages 13 to 24 who identify as LGBTQ considered suicide in the previous year. The rate increased to 52% for transgender and nonbinary youth.

“There are real consequences to the discrimination perpetrated upon LGBTQ+ people, and particularly transgender youth,” Bridget Sharpe, the Arizona state director of the Human Rights Campaign, said during a virtual event this month with parents of transgender youth in Arizona, noting that “55% of LGBTQ+ Arizonans have reported that they’ve suffered from depression in just the past two weeks alone.”

The primary sponsor of SB 1165, Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, has said the legislation would protect women and their sports.

“Women are the targets of a situation that is nonsensical,” Barto said during a Senate floor session in February. “It makes no sense, it’s not scientific and every study that has any merit will show that the differences between men and women are significant and continuing, even with hormone therapy.”

Opponents of the bill are labeling it as divisive and ostracizing, but Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, has said it does not prevent transgender people from participating in sports.

“This bill is about whether a male should play in a female sport,” Petersen said during the Senate floor session in February. “This does not stop anyone who identifies themselves as transgedner from playing in sports.”

Cathryn Oakley, the state legislative director and senior counsel at the Human Rights Campaign, said SB 1165 and similar bills are predicated on a misunderstanding of what it means to be transgender.

“Proponents of these kinds of bills really work to create the idea that there is somebody who is essentially a boy pretending to be a girl in order to gain some kind of athletic advantage in women’s sports and use that to get themselves a college scholarship,” Oakley said.

The Williams Institute at UCLA, which conducts research on sexual orientation and gender identity, estimated in September 2020 that 3,650 youth ages 13 to 17 identified as transgender in Arizona. A 2017 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that almost 2% of high school students identify as transgender and 35% of transgender students attempt suicide.

“Trans folks need to be believed and they need to be seen and heard,” Brown said. “You have to take it for what they are, for what they tell you they are. So if a trans girl says she’s a trans girl, then she’s a girl.”

