Biden's shot mandate an abuse of power

No matter how badly Biden wants to vanquish the virus, nothing gives him the right to bulldoze the Constitution and the freedoms of Americans.

Yet the president seems fairly glib about these fundamental rights.

"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden said Thursday, at a news conference during which he refused to answer any questions.

Biden argues he's doing what he can to keep the public safe. But beyond the questionable legal authority he has to institute such a mandate, the decree itself doesn't make sense.

The president is requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to demand their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. This could impact as many as 80 million private sector employees. Biden is also extending the mandate to all federal workers and contractors, as well as most health care workers.

The arbitrary nature of the emergency order is troubling. Why limit it to only larger private employers?