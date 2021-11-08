Biden's in deep trouble. He can still bounce back

"Biden's problem isn't just that several things have gone wrong; it's that nothing seems to be going right."

Presidents often run into trouble during their first year in office, and some manage to recover. Ronald Reagan took the economy into a deep recession in 1981 and lost 26 House seats the next year, but once the economy recovered he was reelected by a landslide. Bill Clinton presided over a disastrous first year and lost control of Congress in 1994, only to master the art of bipartisan negotiation and win reelection in 1996.

Biden's challenge is finding his own path to recovery — a way to bring about that "reset" his pollster talked about.

Step one is fixing the two big problems the president promised to address in the first place: the pandemic and the economy. Biden has focused on those priorities, but his progress has been slower and bumpier than many voters expected.

After months of delay, the House of Representatives gave him a boost on Friday by passing his $1 trillion infrastructure plan in a bipartisan vote. The president was smart to announce that he plans to invite both Democrats and Republicans to a signing ceremony, a graceful way to remind voters that he managed to persuade members of both parties to cooperate for once.