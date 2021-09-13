Biden’s smart COVID plan depends on enforcement

From the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board:

On Thursday, President Joe Biden took bold new steps to defeat the resurgent pandemic — by strengthening the COVID vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors, pushing big private companies to impose mandates of their own, and announcing a series of other initiatives. He was right to act, and these measures deserve wide support.

It’s good that more than 62% of Americans 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but tens of millions are still vulnerable. If infected, they’re at risk of severe illness. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all risen in recent weeks. The pandemic is not yet under control, even though the best means of bringing it under control — vaccination — is readily at hand.

The country needed Biden to take the initiative. Now that he has, all Americans should do their part to conquer this scourge.