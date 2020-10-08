Best of Flagstaff Voting Guide Editorial 2020

Food & Drink
1899 Bar & Grill
High Altitude Flavor, No Attitude.
Located right on the edge of NAU’s historic north campus, the 1899 Bar and Grill offers a unique and inviting atmosphere where you can explore an amazing array of both global and seasonal flavors! The culinary team of 1899 has developed lunch and dinner menus highlighting some of your local favorites while delivering exciting new tastes of the season in an approachable presentation. Our hand-crafted specialties pair nicely with our complete wine list or a specialty cocktail, and if you’re looking for your favorite local brew, we have that too! Parking is free in front of the restaurant or in the High Country Conference Center parking garage. Thank you for voting 1899 Best Fine Dining, Best Outdoor Dining and Best Overall Dining by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past four years!
Crown RR Café
The Crown Railroad Café has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years. When you think of Route 66, the railroad and the best breakfast in town, it’s easy to picture our iconic neon sign. We have been proudly serving the Flagstaff community and tourists from all over the world our scratch cooking with big portions since our doors opened in the mid ‘90s.
Our menu boasts generous breakfast options, filling lunches and classic, satisfying dinners. If you can wrap your taste buds around our 66 omelettes and homemade biscuits the size of a caboose, you’ll be guaranteed to find something for lunch or dinner to fill you up and make you happy! Come by on the weekends for our infamous homemade Menudo and Posole!
All are welcome and we love seeing old and new faces. Don’t hold it against us if you find yourself coming back for not just the hot, delicious food, but the welcoming atmosphere and friendly conversation. We love to hear your stories over a rich cup of coffee or a steaming plate of spaghetti and meatballs.
Recently at the Crown, we welcomed a new addition to our family – Head Chef Antonio Aizon. You can find his heart in his recipes as he is constantly coming up with new and delicious dishes for the special boards, and ways to better serve you. Come on down to the Crown Railroad Café, and we’ll see you at the lunch counter!
You can find us on Postmates and have your favorite menu item delivered. Just search us on the Postmates app!
Grand Canyon Brewing Company
In 2006, retired Navy veteran John Peasley purchased his first business, Cruisers Route 66 Café in Williams, Arizona. After an inspiring visit to a Valley brewery, John set out to bring craft beer to Williams and showcase Arizona and craft beer to its residents and visitors. Grand Canyon Brewing Company was built on the back of Cruisers, opening August of 2007, with the goal of brewing beer that spoke to the outdoors and adventurous lifestyle of Arizona. In the summer of 2017, the brewery was moved and expanded with a 40-barrel brew house, new canning line and centrifuge to meet with demands and ensure quality. In September of 2019 GCB opened a second location in Flagstaff with a uniquely different menu and atmosphere to its original Williams counterpart. This location features a five-barrel brew house, allowing the brewers to re-discover their creative side and make small batch brews again.
Williams restaurant expanded beyond its original location in downtown Williams the summer of 2016. The business experienced a massive increase of brewery capacity and technology with the addition of the distillery in fall of 2017. The restaurant features a unique cabin feeling, with hand carved wood features including tables, bar top, pillars and barstools as well as an inviting fireplace and water feature. Food is scratch made with the menu featuring everything from burgers and sandwiches, to pizzas and entrée items with daily special items and offers. Full service bar with craft cocktails. A full retail storefront offers packaged beer and spirits for to-go customers. Multiple TVs and gaming tables are also set up for patron entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere.
The Flagstaff location Opened in September 2019. A full service bar offers 24 tap handles featuring GCB originals, draft wine and guest taps. Enjoy the large patio during the comfortable climates of Flagstaff. The kitchen features a full menu of scratch made apps, flatbreads, sandwiches and burgers. Custom game tables and TVs are spread throughout the building for customer entertainment and a family friendly atmosphere.
Himalayan Grill
Thanks for your patronage. It’s now been 14 years since we started serving Flagstaff and we’re still overwhelmed by your support. It’s that time of year again where we all vote for Best of Flagstaff. Please remember to vote for Himalayan Grill for the Best Indian Food, Best Lunch and Best Family Dining.
Karma Sushi Bar & Grill
Karma Sushi Bar & Grill serves it up: Fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi, grill items and cocktails in the hip, casual setting of one of downtown Flagstaff’s best restaurants. Every dish is hand-made in the moment by our masterful chefs and our grill menu will please even non-sushi fans. Stocked with all your favorite spirits, the bar is staffed by our knowledgeable and inventive mixologists, featuring more than 20 Japanese whiskeys. Guests enjoy weekly drink specials, great sake varieties and 10 beers on tap.
Happy hour specials? We’ve got those, too. Happy Hour is every day from 3-6 p.m. Order online for curbside pickup and delivery: https://www.toasttab.com/karma-sushi-bar-and-grill-6-e-rt-66
Many items are available for takeout, including party platters if you're feeding a crowd. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, are meeting friends for happy hour or want to linger over dinner for a special occasion, Karma Sushi Bar Grill is precisely right.
Be sure to support our Good Karma Tuesdays, occurring monthly, where we donate 10% of our proceeds to worthy causes in the Flagstaff area.
NiMarco’s Pizza
Our dedication and desire to make the best homemade pizza has helped NiMarco’s Pizza remain Flagstaff’s hometown pizzeria for more than 40 years. We strive to make all of our pizzas with only the freshest ingredients which are usually not the cheapest option, but the results are worth it. We care about our product and you will taste the difference. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to serve our community the best we can!
—Dave, Angie, Tommy & Danny, Flagstaff residents & NAU alumni
Satchmo's
A true Flagstaff original, Satchmo's opened in 2009 in a 200 square-foot drive-thru and carry-out location on the east side. Eleven years later, Satchmo's has grown to become one of Flagstaff's favorite food destinations. We have been featured in Southern Living Magazine's "AZ BBQ Bucket List" and Arizona Highway's "Best New Restaurants," as well as voted "Flagstaff's Best BBQ" (multiple times), "Best Wait Staff" and "Best Hole in the Wall" by the Arizona Daily Sun readers, just to name a few! We also work with countless community/nonprofit organizations, most notably, the ABV Dinner. (Yep, we started that one!) Our newest venture is our Food Truck "Roadside Stove" in partnership with Mother Road. We're excited for this new opportunity to cook up some delicious new meals. And from the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Flagstaff, for 11 years of love and support!
Shopping
Cunningham Flooring Direct
17-time Best of Flagstaff award winner Cunningham Flooring Direct (formerly Carpets of Dalton Flooring America) is looking to bring home its 18th award in 2020. The store, which originally opened in 1972, is celebrating 48 years of providing Flagstaff with the highest quality product at the lowest possible prices! In 2017, owner Heather Cunningham changed the name and left the installation business to focus on what Cunningham Flooring does best—world-class flooring and customer-centric interior design. We do have separate licensed installation companies, available to you, that we work closely with such as Custom House Installations LLC. and Finish First if you haven't your own installers or contractors.
In February 2020, Heather Cunningham blessed me with the care of her "baby." I, Scott Smith, am the new owner of Cunningham Flooring Direct. I have known the Cunninghams for nearly 18 years and feel the same passion and quality that they have held for the store. I commit to maintaining the same client relationships and top notch customer service that people have enjoyed in past years.
“Even though our name has changed, our commitment to providing top quality products and outstanding customer service has not. When you do business with us, our team will provide you with friendly, knowledgeable, up-to-date interior design services tailored to fit your unique style and budget,” Heather said in the past and I hold true to this as well.
Cunningham Flooring Direct’s 13,000-square-foot showroom is the largest flooring showroom in northern Arizona. Cunningham Flooring has an immense selection of world-class products including carpet, tile, wood, ceramic, laminate, rugs and luxury vinyl planking for any budget.
To learn more about Cunningham Flooring Direct, visit our all-new website, CunninghamFlooring.com, to start planning, or better yet, visit the giant showroom located at 2720 E. Lakin, just west of Steve’s Boulevard, or call (928) 526-9100 to speak with top notch designer such as our own Pam Edwards Barmore.
Thank you, Flagstaff, for your continued support since 1972.
Majestic Marketplace
Majestic Marketplace has been locally owned and operated since 2003. We built our version of an adult candy store with our Majestic selection of premium and hard-to-find liquor, more than 3,000 craft beers, fine wines, kegs and premium cigars, along with many other items. Our world class liquor emporium also includes a beer and wine bar with 41 craft beers and four wines on tap. Happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. with $2 off everything on tap. We allow you to order in or bring food from any of the amazing restaurants in Flagstaff, we are pet friendly, and have patio seating. We host many events, and are the proud sponsor of several local nonprofits and businesses. We are proud to be a part of Flagstaff and thank everyone for the many years of support. Cheers.
Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co.
This year, Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co. celebrates its 50th anniversary as northern Arizona’s one-stop garden and landscape center. For four generations, this family owned and operated business has offered a wide variety of reasonably priced gardening and landscaping options along with expert advice and excellent customer service.
Warner’s Nursery features beautiful annual and perennial plants, trees, shrubs, edibles, vines, bulbs, seeds, herbs and houseplants. All your gardening gear is here as well: pots and containers, soil, mulch, tools, plant food, insecticides and accessories, like decorative birdbaths and trellises.
Inside the nursery you’ll also find a gift shop with unique and rustic home décor items, as well as Dottie’s Garden Coffee Shoppe, named after the company’s beloved founder.
Meanwhile, Warner’s Landscape Company offers unparalleled design, installation and horticultural services for both commercial and residential clients.
All this is delivered by a friendly, knowledgeable staff made up of experts in northern Arizona micro-climates and can give you tips on how to make your garden and landscapes thrive.
Services
Assurance Plumbing
Assurance Plumbing and Heating is owned and operated by the Wilson Family. The Wilsons have been plumbing in Flagstaff for three generations and growing. Assurance Plumbing and Heating specializes in all types of commercial and residential service work, new construction and remodels.
Bob Wilson moved his family to Flagstaff in 1979 to work with his brother’s new construction plumbing company. Bob would take his son Joe to work with him when Joe was as young as 5 years old. Joe started working full time with his dad, uncle and cousins in 1992.
In 2005, Bob and Joe started their own service plumbing and heating company. Joe also specialized in radiant floor heating and continued a new construction division within their company.
In 2014, Joe’s son Chris started working with him after Bob had retired. In 2016, Joe’s daughter Kayla also began working with him and Chris.
Today, Assurance Plumbing and Heating is operated with Joe heading up the new construction department, Chris heading up the service department and Kayla overseeing the office and financial operations for both departments. They are very blessed with a team of professionals who are also long-time residents of Flagstaff. Some have worked alongside the Wilsons at Assurance Plumbing and Heating as far back as 2005 and have become extended family.
Assurance Plumbing and Heating has professional technicians who are experienced and capable for all plumbing services including the smallest residential service repairs to the largest commercial projects including new construction subdivisions and apartment complexes. The whole team consists of the co-workers, customers, vendors and municipalities; all as equal members of the team that need to be supported and respected.
In April of 2020, Joe and Kayla re-organized Assurance Plumbing and Heating to be under the umbrella of a parent company called Good Works Services, LLC. The purpose was to create a business that was designed to grow with the ideals of being a partner with the community that has been such a blessing to the Wilson family. The name Good Works Services, LLC was given as a reminder to always be looking for the opportunity to do good works.
Bella Investment Group
Our experience and a family-like company culture distinguish Bella Investment Group from other property management companies in Arizona. Our collection of management services add value to apartment communities, the local community, our residents, team members and investors. We offer a variety of locations around the beautiful community of Flagstaff, while our amenities and services make each community truly unique. When it comes to northern Arizona property management companies, Bella Investment Group is the leader in unparalleled quality, offering a strong commitment to professionalism, outstanding value and exceptional service. Discover how our long tradition of excellence can benefit you and contact us today!
Capstone Homes
As a family-owned and operated company in Flagstaff since 2009, we live, work and build in our own community. Capstone Homes is pleased to offer homes to fit every Flagstaff lifestyle from affordable family homes to easy living townhomes, luxury homes and custom estates. We are also proud to be part of the City of Flagstaff Land Trust Program by offering affordable homes among our new Crestview community.
Capstone Homes is setting the energy efficiency standard in Flagstaff by building award winning, Department of Energy-certified Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) at Flagstaff Meadows, Crestview and Orion at Timber Sky. We are committed EPA Program Partners with Energy Star, WaterSense and Indoor airPlus.
Our experience and dedication allow us to build custom quality in every home. We hope to earn your vote as Flagstaff’s Best Home Builder. Call (855) 928-1100 or visit www.CapstoneHomesAZ.com for more information.
Findlay Toyota Flagstaff
We are Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, part of the Findlay Automotive family that spans five states and 33 dealerships. We would be honored to be selected in our category of Best Auto Dealer in Flagstaff for the 11th year in a row! So what makes us different? At Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, we believe it's the passion and enthusiasm that all of our associates share to exceed our guest’s expectations. By operating with integrity, transparency and sincerity we strive to create long-term employee and customer relationships. Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is a Toyota SmartPath dealer, a totally new process that makes buying a new Toyota easy and time efficient. Our commitment to improvement in all facets of our business has helped Findlay Toyota Flagstaff achieve the prestigious Toyota President’s Award for the past 10 years in a row for sales and service excellence, as well as the Best Auto Dealer award from the readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past 11 years.
Beyond awards, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is most proud to be one of northern Arizona’s largest community supporters. Last year we reinvested more than $500,000 in our local community, benefiting local charities, schools, public service agencies, nonprofits and community service organizations. It is Findlay Toyota Flagstaff’s goal to be the best place to work, the best place to purchase or service a vehicle and help make the greater Flagstaff area the best place to live! On behalf of our associates and the Findlay family, thank you for your support! We’re proud to be an active member of the greater Flagstaff community.
Flagstaff Collision Center
At Flagstaff Collision Center, our mission is to be the premier auto body collision repair shop in northern Arizona. We are locally family owned and operated, with a goal to provide you with high-quality and stress-free collision repair paired with superior customer service. Our owner, Michael Whittemore, has been in the collision business for more than 35 years. Building on his expertise growing a top collision center in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest-growing companies in INC. 5000, we operate with dedication to quality, integrity and professionalism to deliver the best in auto body services. We offer a wide range of services, free estimates, and are recommended by all major insurance companies.
Our 100% solar paneled, fully equipped, state-of-the-art facility is designed to protect the beautiful community we love and enjoy. We have three XL Ultra Paint Booths and only use PPG Enviorbase High Performance paint used by high production collision repair centers like ours. With I-CAR certified technicians and certifications with most auto makers, we can handle any job, large or small.
We are here to help you get back on the road as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. You can count on us to make your vehicle look and perform as well as it did before the accident. We are your best decision after a collision! If a collision has left your vehicle looking less than its best, give us a call today to schedule a free estimate.
Flagstaff Face & Body
Flagstaff Face & Body is proudly owned by Leona Barth. She brings amazing enthusiasm and support to Flagstaff’s premier medical spa. Her passion is undeniable. She desires to bring new and cutting-edge services as well as the latest technologies to Flagstaff which most recently includes Ultherapy, the only device FDA-cleared to lift and tighten and the Pixel8 Radio Frequency Microneedling device! Combining her years of pharmaceutical and business experience with the best and most professional staff, Barth’s Flagstaff Face & Body will maintain its stellar reputation in the health and anti-aging therapies arena. Flagstaff Face & Body teams the skills of caring, licensed practitioners with outstanding services and superior results. Our physician, three nurse injectors, aestheticians, laser technicians and massage therapists work individually with each patient/client to tailor a program or treatment geared towards your goals.
Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl is a fun salon located on 4th Street. We (Rae, Taylor, Sally and Kassie) are all very passionate about what we do and love to make our clients feel and look beautiful. Remember, your hair is a crown you never take off. Keep it looking good! Come in to see why we deserve your vote for Best of Flag.
Heath’s Auto Service
Heath’s Auto Service has been providing quality vehicle repair and maintenance to northern Arizona customers while delivering exceptional customer service since 2001. Heath’s Auto Service is your dealership alternative servicing all foreign and domestic vehicles. Heath’s Auto proudly maintains the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence and was voted an AAA Arizona 2017 Top Shop. All technicians and service advisors are ASE Master Certified and are always continuing training. We offer state of the art technology, a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty, complimentary loaner cars and shuttle, a comfy and clean waiting area complete with WiFi, snacks and beverages all to make your auto repair and maintenance experience as convenient and seamless as possible.
Journeys Around the World
Journeys Around the World specializes in custom itineraries to incredible destinations worldwide. Whether you are dreaming of a safari in Africa, an overwater bungalow in Tahiti or even a local weekend staycation, no travel dream is too big or small. Local owner Susan Morley has lived in Flagstaff for more than 40 years and has been traveling the world most of her life, visiting more than 60 countries and all 50 states. She has been in the travel industry since 2004 and applies her passion for travel to each and every trip she designs. Sue is affiliated with Cadence Travel, a full-service travel management company based in southern California, and Virtuoso, an invitation-only network of the very best in travel advisors and providers. These industry affiliations mean clients enjoy access to perks including room upgrades, resort credits, shipboard credits when cruising, exclusive pricing and much more! This also translates to the very best in service—no matter where you travel. Discover the benefits of working with a travel advisor, and the personalized service of working with Journeys Around the World!
Little America Hotel
The Little America Hotel has been a staple in northern Arizona for more than 40 years. The longevity of this beautiful property comes from a strong dedication to the Flagstaff community, providing sincere service, an exceptional establishment, and always seeking to create a tradition of excellence in every facet of the business.
The Little America Hotel contributes to organizations throughout northern Arizona and continually looks for ways to lend a helping hand. From pillow donations to local shelters, taking part in the 15-minute Flagstaff Community clean-up and joining forces with the United Way and the Salvation Army, Little America Hotel shows that a responsible Flagstaff business operator is one who gives back.
Little America’s complete remodel gives the community a place to gather and enjoy the company of friends, family and neighbors. Its surrounding beauty complements 247 spaciously redesigned guest rooms, a unique gift shop, 13,770 square feet of modern meeting space and Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar.
Mammoth Restoration
Mammoth Restoration owners Craig and Angela Moody have called Flagstaff home for more than 35 years. For nearly 17 years, Mammoth Restoration (formally known as PuroClean) has served northern Arizona, Flagstaff and the community. Through steady growth, persistence and God’s grace, Mammoth is now the largest restoration company in northern Arizona, and has earned the title “Best of Flag” for the past six years, a label we would never take for granted. We are proud to employ 20-plus amazing people of different races, religions and backgrounds. For the past 17 years we have assisted homeowners and businesses through Mother Nature’s devastating fires, floods, freezes, snow, wind, lightning, rodent cleanup and more. Along with the everyday plumbing issues that your home or business may likely encounter, we are a phone call away, 24 hours a day. Serving northern Arizona and the Verde Valley. We will continually strive to be the “Most Trusted Name in Emergency Service.”
Massage Envy
Massage Envy is the leader in providing a clean and safe environment for massage and skin care services in Flagstaff and nationwide. To make this happen we employ an amazing and dedicated team of more than 40 individuals to ensure you, our guest, receive a customized and personalized session every time. It is a result of hard work and customer-centric focus in all that we do that we have won the Best of Flagstaff since 2009. We are continually humbled that you choose your local Massage Envy and our great team for your massage therapy and skin care needs time and time again. Thank you for casting your vote and reaffirming your support and recognition for your favorite therapist or aesthetician. Please vote for us in the Best Massage, Best Skincare and Best Day Spa categories. We hope to see you soon!
Mountain Medicine
Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness Center is here to provide you with a team of dedicated and skilled practitioners whose desire is to support you in achieving your goals in health and enrich your quality of life. With our versatile practice, offering chiropractic care, naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, massage, nutritional coaching and fascial stretch therapy, we have the tools to address your individual needs. Learn more at mtnmedicine.com, stop by our office or call us today and see how we can serve you! (928) 226-1556, 1585 S. Plaza Way, Ste. 150.
Munderloh Integrated Medical
Munderloh Integrated Medical is a medically integrated clinic in northern Arizona, with multi-disciplinary doctors working collaboratively to treat a range of conditions. A highly skilled team comprising of Dr. Tim Munderloh, a chiropractor, Dr. Stiegler, an osteopathic physician, Dr. Eric Honing, a medical doctor, fellowship trained in hormones and sports medicine, along supporting staff, offer a variety of pain-relieving options to assist patients in achieving optimum health. We provide a multitude of services including chiropractic adjustments, osteopathic manipulations, sports, injury and vehicle accident rehabilitation, soft tissue therapies, trigger point and joint injections, IV vitamin drips, regenerative medicine, bio-identical hormone therapy, thyroid management, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), peptide therapy, osteoarthritis treatments, medical weight loss plans and allergy immunotherapy. Most insurance plans are accepted, and financing is available. We are proud to have been voted Best of Flag Chiropractic for 11 consecutive years and continue adding valuable treatments to the patients of northern Arizona. Thank you for your support and for entrusting your care in our capable hands.
PrimeLending
At the heart of your home buying experience is a personal relationship with a home loan expert to guide you through the mortgage process. Branch Manager Paul Conigliari (NMLS: 150783) and Production Manager Erin Moore (NMLS: 177569) founded the PrimeLending Flagstaff branch (NMLS: 156052) in 2009 with the goal of making the home buying process as simple and transparent as possible for their customers in northern Arizona. Since then, PrimeLending’s outstanding professional service and streamlined processes have helped earn respect as a leading mortgage lender for the Flagstaff community. While the recognition is great, the loan officers at PrimeLending are even prouder knowing that their customers are the real winners. From application through closing, PrimeLending consistently strives and is proven to provide clear communication, timely responses, valuable insight and financial expertise.
State Farm Insurance
“Here to Help Life Go Right.” This statement drives our everyday activities as we strive to reduce your anxiety regarding the risks of everyday life. State Farm is the industry leader, providing coverage for automobiles, home, business, health, life/retirement and wealth management needs. State Farm’s mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.
Superior Propane
Superior Propane, Inc. is your hometown propane supplier and distributor for northern Arizona. Our mission is to furnish reliable, prompt and personal service to maintain the high standards our customers deserve. We have been servicing the people and businesses in our area for over a decade. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with both professional services and the quality you get from a local supplier. When dealing with us you know you will receive the personalized service that you deserve. Our company provides propane for both individuals and businesses. Our delivery trucks cover a huge region that encompasses the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, Winslow, Prescott and everywhere in between. We provide delivery services, stations for propane vehicles, as well as propane accessories and products. Thanks for voting us Best Propane Company for the past five years.
University Auto Repair
University Auto Repair has been a Flagstaff staple for residents and companies for their auto repair needs for more than 38 years. Locally owned and operated, University Auto Repair offers quality repairs on all foreign and domestic vehicles including fleet maintenance and diesel repairs all provided with exceptional customer service and work performed by current ASE-certified technicians. All repairs and parts are backed by a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty.
Woodlands Village Self-Storage
Woodlands Village Self-Storage is northern Arizona’s premier storage facility with more than 1,700 units to serve you at two locations. Whether it is a 5’x5’ for just a few things or a giant 15’x50’ enclosed RV/boat storage, we have every size unit to serve you. We also offer state of the art climate-controlled units and our facilities are guttered, snow-plowed, as well as heated north facing driveways. A total of 32 cameras record 24 hours a day and our computerized gated entry system keeps track of who is on the facility at all times. You can sign up online or stop by. Our professional and friendly staff has been serving Flagstaff for more than 25 years. Watch our video at www.flagstaffstorage.com or stop by our office at 1425 W. Forest Meadows St.
If you need storage in Flagstaff, Woodlands Village Self-Storage is simply the best, but do not just take our word for it, read the reviews yourself; we have a Google rating of 4.9 stars with 166 reviews.
Watch us grow as we now are expanding on a two-acre and a separate six-acre site in west Flagstaff. More boat and RV units available soon.
Your Favorites
Flagstaff Public Library
During the current pandemic, the Flagstaff Libraries have doubled our efforts to ensure our community still had access to as many services as we could safely provide. These efforts have included a curbside hold service where patrons can call in or reserve library material online, then pick it up in person at the front of the library. The library has also increased our phone-in reference service to address questions and provide reference help to our patrons. Another way the library has worked to serve the community at this time is to promote access to our online databases and electronic materials. In addition to the current e-material vendors, Overdrive and RB Digital, which provide eBooks and e-audios, the library added a new vendor, Hoopla. This new vendor added to our collection of eBooks and e-audios, but also added unique offerings like movies, music, television shows and comics. A more recent addition to our services is computer reservations. The libraries are now able to make limited computer reservations (reserved online or over the phone) for those who need this service. We also boosted the WiFi signal in the library parking lots so those with their own devices can have better signal strength. We recognize the changes and difficulties that have come to our community at this time and want to continue to do everything in our power to support our patrons, neighbors and friends. Thank you for your ongoing support and the privilege to serve you!
The Shadows Foundation
Every year, families in our communities have their lives affected by life threatening diseases that lead to either loss of a loved one or prolonged illness. As a result, they often suffer financial hardships due to compounded medical expenses, reduced earnings and accrued household debt. The Shadows Foundation, a local Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization, is dedicated to helping these individuals by providing services and financial assistance when they are in need. By collaborating with local businesses, seeking grant submissions, generous private donors and fundraising events, the Shadows Foundation allocates funds and services to individuals and their families in times of greatest need. In addition, through a partnership with the Flagstaff Police Department, the Shadows Foundation provides a program called Better Bucks. This program helps to address the homeless and panhandling situation in a compassionate manner by providing vouchers that can be used at local participating merchants for living essentials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!