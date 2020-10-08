Best of Flagstaff Voting Guide Editorial 2020

Your Favorites

During the current pandemic, the Flagstaff Libraries have doubled our efforts to ensure our community still had access to as many services as we could safely provide. These efforts have included a curbside hold service where patrons can call in or reserve library material online, then pick it up in person at the front of the library. The library has also increased our phone-in reference service to address questions and provide reference help to our patrons. Another way the library has worked to serve the community at this time is to promote access to our online databases and electronic materials. In addition to the current e-material vendors, Overdrive and RB Digital, which provide eBooks and e-audios, the library added a new vendor, Hoopla. This new vendor added to our collection of eBooks and e-audios, but also added unique offerings like movies, music, television shows and comics. A more recent addition to our services is computer reservations. The libraries are now able to make limited computer reservations (reserved online or over the phone) for those who need this service. We also boosted the WiFi signal in the library parking lots so those with their own devices can have better signal strength. We recognize the changes and difficulties that have come to our community at this time and want to continue to do everything in our power to support our patrons, neighbors and friends. Thank you for your ongoing support and the privilege to serve you!