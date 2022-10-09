Best of Flag Voting Guide FAQ

Each year, Best of Flag gives Arizona Daily Sun readers the chance to pick their favorite eateries, businesses, services, events, organizations and more.

We do our part to ensure the contest is transparent and reflects Flagstaff’s constantly changing local business scene, especially in a post-pandemic world.

Here are the answers to some of your most frequently asked questions about Best of Flag:

How do I get my business/restaurant/favorite artist nominated?

First, check to see whether it's already nominated. If it isn't, you can submit a nomination via a write-in on the contest page. We'll then review it and add it to the nominee's list if it meets the criteria.

How are the winners picked?

The winners are picked by you! Seriously. Whoever gets the most votes wins.

How do I get posters to display at my business?

Stop by the Arizona Daily Sun newsroom between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to pick up free posters.

Can I make my own promotional material?

Of course! Email bestofflag@azdailysun.com for the logo and a digital poster.

Can I vote multiple times?

No. Voting multiple times will result in disqualification, as will using a bot or other service to submit fake votes. Each email address and text to vote can only vote once.

What’s Text to Vote, and how do I get one?

Text to vote is a paid service. Contact ad rep Zak Meier at ZMeier@azdailysun.com or 928-913-8611 for pricing information and more.

When do we find out who wins?

The winners are announced online and published in the Best of Flag winner's magazine on December 11.

Who do I contact if I have any questions or issues?

Send us an email at bestofflag@azdailysun.com.