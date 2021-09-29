Best of Flag Voting Guide FAQ

Each year, Best of Flag gives Arizona Daily Sun readers the chance to pick their favorite eateries, businesses, services, events, organizations and more.

We do our part to ensure the contest is transparent and reflects Flagstaff’s constantly changing local business scene, especially in a post-pandemic world.

Here are the answers to some of your most frequently asked questions about Best of Flag:

How do I get my business/restaurant/favorite artist nominated?

First, check to see whether it's already nominated. If it isn't, you can submit a nomination via a write-in on the contest page. We'll then review it and add it to the nominee's list if it meets the criteria.

How are the winners picked?

The winners are picked by you! Seriously. Whoever gets the most votes wins.

How do I get posters to display at my business?

Stop by the Arizona Daily Sun newsroom from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to pick up free posters.