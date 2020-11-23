Best of Flag TOC

9 Dining & Drinks
10 Fine Dining: Josephine’s Modern American Bistro
12 New Restaurant: Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery
14 Pizza: Fratelli Pizza
16 Brewery: Mother Road Brewing Company
19 Thai: Pato Thai Cuisine
20 Burger: Mama Burger
20 Late Night Snack & Hole in the Wall Restaurant: Aloha Hawaiian
24 Dining & Drinks winners list
25 Services
26 Plumbing: Assurance Plumbing and Heating
39 Home Builders/General Contractors: Capstone Homes
30 Home, Kitchen, Bath Remodelers: Kitchen Tune-Up of Flagstaff
34 Yoga Studio: The Yoga Experience
37 Fitness/Gym Club: Flagstaff Athletic Center
40 Services winners list
41 Shopping
42 Floor Covering Retailers: Cunningham Flooring
44 Clothing Boutique: Shoes & Such Boutique
44 Medical Dispensary: Greenhouse
48 Nursery Plants: Warner’s Nursery and Landscape
52 Shopping winners list
53 Favorites
54 Public Agency: Flagstaff Public Library
56 Place to Take Kids & Local Attraction: Bearizona Wildlife Park
59 Favorites winners list
