Best of Flag Rules

THERE ARE FOUR VOTING SECTIONS
Food & Drink
Shopping
Favorites
Services
Each section will have a series of “Best Of” categories followed by nominees.
WHO: Anyone can vote. Only one ballot per person.
WHAT: Best of Flagstaff is a yearly tradition where readers determine the best establishments in town.
WHERE: Vote online OR Text to Vote when available. To vote online, go to azdailysun.com/contests/, click on “2022 Best of Flag”, register using your email address and vote for your favorites.
WHEN: Online voting began on September 26 and ends on October 30, 2022. All ballots must be completed before 11:59 p.m. on the day the polls close. Winners will be announced in the Best of Flagstaff Winners Magazine which will be published on December 11, 2022.
People are also reading…
MARKET PRESIDENT - Colleen Brady
EDITOR - Matthew Hayden
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES - Zachary Meier and Jayne Hayden