Best of Flag Rules

THERE ARE FOUR VOTING SECTIONS

Food & Drink

Shopping

Favorites

Services

Each section will have a series of “Best Of” categories followed by nominees.

WHO: Anyone can vote. Only one ballot per person.

WHAT: Best of Flagstaff is a yearly tradition where readers determine the best establishments in town.

WHERE: Vote online OR Text to Vote when available. To vote online, go to azdailysun.com/contests/, click on “2022 Best of Flag”, register using your email address and vote for your favorites.

WHEN: Online voting began on September 26 and ends on October 30, 2022. All ballots must be completed before 11:59 p.m. on the day the polls close. Winners will be announced in the Best of Flagstaff Winners Magazine which will be published on December 11, 2022.

AZDAILYSUN.COM/CONTESTS/

MARKET PRESIDENT - Colleen Brady

EDITOR - Matthew Hayden

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES - Zachary Meier and Jayne Hayden

