Best of Flag Advertorial

Food & Drink

1899 Bar & Grill

High Altitude Flavor, No Attitude.

Located right on the edge of NAU’s historic north campus, the 1899 Bar and Grill offers a unique and inviting atmosphere where you can explore an amazing array of both global and seasonal flavors! The culinary team of 1899 has developed lunch and dinner menus highlighting some of your local favorites while delivering exciting new tastes of the season in an approachable presentation. Our hand-crafted specialties pair nicely with our complete wine list or a specialty cocktail, and if you’re looking for your favorite local brew, we have that too! Parking is free in front of the restaurant or in the High Country Conference Center parking garage. Thank you for voting 1899 Best Fine Dining, Best Outdoor Dining and Best Overall Dining by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past five years!

3s in the Trees, LLC

3's in the Trees is here to bring Flagstaff the best food on the move it has ever seen! With a variety of dishes packed with that real Arizona flavor, this truck is serving up the tastiest eats around. The fried brussels sprouts, Chile Relleno Mac & Cheese, TexAZ Tacos, and more are sure to blow you away next time you visit this fantastic truck!

Bandoleros 66

Bandoleros 66 specializes in Tex-Mex barbecue, amazing tacos, margaritas and cocktails – all with a focus on amazing service! Established in 2018 by Don H, Bandoleros 66 is committed to each and every one of our guests. We strive to always provide the very best experience, from the food you eat to the drinks you enjoy and the way you are treated. We hope you enjoy your visit and that you are truly satisfied with your experience.

Fratelli Pizza

We are Fratelli Pizza, and we bake pizzas the right way – in a stone deck oven. Every Fratelli Pizza starts life as homemade dough in our kitchen and is then proofed, hand tossed, mated with the freshest ingredients & baked to crispy, golden perfection. Our housemade pizza sauce uses only tomatoes from Stanislaus County, California. We use only Whole Milk Mozzarella shredded in-house. Our methods might take a little longer, but is one of the reasons our pies are super tasty. Your patience will be rewarded with the best pizza in Flagstaff as voted on by Arizona Daily Sun Readers every year since 2002!

Karma Sushi Bar & Grill

Karma Sushi Bar & Grill serves it up: Fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi, grill items and cocktails in the hip, casual setting of one of downtown Flagstaff’s best restaurants. Every dish is hand-made in the moment by our masterful chefs and our grill menu will please even non-sushi fans. Stocked with all your favorite spirits, the bar is staffed by our knowledgeable and inventive mixologists, featuring more than 20 Japanese whiskeys. Guests enjoy weekly drink specials, great sake varieties and 10 beers on tap.

Happy hour specials? We’ve got those, too. Happy Hour is every day from 3-6 p.m. Order online for curbside pickup and delivery: https://www.toasttab.com/karma-sushi-bar-and-grill-6-e-rt-66

Many items are available for takeout, including party platters if you're feeding a crowd. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, are meeting friends for happy hour or want to linger over dinner for a special occasion, Karma Sushi Bar Grill is precisely right.

Be sure to support our Good Karma Tuesdays, occurring monthly, where we donate 10% of our proceeds to worthy causes in the Flagstaff area.

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

At the peak of the gold rush, the west was alive with people looking to find their fortune. A La Fonda came to be known as a little place that looks like a restaurant. In Spanish, “En una fonda Chiquita que parecer restaurant.” These fonditas became more than just restaurants; they were places to find rest and company during lonely times. These services were often paid with gold nuggets newly acquired by these gold seekers. The hospitality offered by these warm refuge dwellings became the inspiration for La Fonda Mexican Restaurant.

In 1957, a tired and frustrated Sylvester Garcia approached his brothers about opening a business. The three brothers, Sylvester, Frank Sr. and Albert borrowed against all their possessions including their furniture and Sylvester’s beloved piano. With the six thousand raised, the first La Fonda was built by the brothers and their father Erminio on Center St. in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Flagstaff, Arizona. Originally built as a house for Frank Sr., the Center St. restaurant held 30 guests.

In 1958, La Fonda became the premier location in Sunnyside. With the need to expand, a warehouse was chosen on the corner of 2nd St. and 2nd Ave. More funding was needed, so Sylvester put up his truck and his remaining furniture to secure a loan. This location proved to be ideal, grew quickly, and is still in operation today.

Today the Garcia family traditions of great food, reasonable price, and family atmosphere are carried on by three branches of the family through four separate restaurants: La Casita in Sierra Vista, Kachina Kitchen in Flagstaff, La Fonda in Camp Verde, ando the original La Fonda right here in Flagstaff. The Garcia Family third generation continues the family tradition of hospitality that has become our La Fonda legacy. We would appreciate your votes in the 2021 Best of Flag for Best Mexican, Best Taco and Best Family Dining. Thank You!!

Mother Road Brewing Company

Mother Road Brewing Company is Arizona’s third-largest independent craft brewer. Founded in 2011 in Flagstaff, Arizona, our purpose is to brew distinguished beers and build community, one pint at a time.

Mother Road is a proud Arizona business and believes in leaving our state even better than we found it. We partner with organizations that protect our wild spaces and support local companies. We’re also doing our part to reduce our environmental footprint and conserve natural resources for the next generation. Here are just a few of our initiatives:

Arizona Game & Fish Department: A percentage of proceeds from the sale of every can of our Conserve & Protect Golden Ale is donated to help protect our state’s 800 species. Learn more at AzWildlifeHero.com/join.

Arizona Forward: Mother Road is a proud member of Arizona Forward, a non-profit organization dedicated to cooperative efforts that improve the environmental sustainability and the economic vitality of our state and local regions. Learn more at arizonaforward.org.

Carbon Recapture: Mother Road is proud to launch a carbon dioxide recapture system at its brewery in Flagstaff in 2021. This system will capture carbon from our brewing process and re-inject it directly into our beers. This revolutionary, closed-loop system is made possible by technology from Earthly Labs. Learn more at earthlylabs.com.

When you’re not at home or work, Mother Road Brewing Company is your “third space” – a place where everyone is welcome, where we connect and build relationships over our incredible craft beers.

NiMarco’s Pizza

Our dedication and desire to make the best homemade pizza has helped NiMarco’s Pizza remain Flagstaff’s hometown pizzeria for more than 40 years. We strive to make all of our pizzas with only the freshest ingredients. They are usually not the cheapest option, but the results are worth it. We care about our product and you will taste the difference. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to serve our community the best we can!

—Dave, Angie, Tommy and Danny, Flagstaff residents and NAU alumni

Satchmo's

A true Flagstaff original, Satchmo's opened in 2009 in a 200 square-foot drive-thru and carry-out location on the east side. Eleven years later, Satchmo's has grown to become one of Flagstaff's favorite food destinations. We have been featured in Southern Living Magazine's "AZ BBQ Bucket List" and Arizona Highway's "Best New Restaurants," as well as voted "Flagstaff's Best BBQ" (multiple times), "Best Wait Staff" and "Best Hole in the Wall" by the Arizona Daily Sun readers — just to name a few! We also work with countless community/nonprofit organizations, most notably, the ABV Dinner. (Yep, we started that one!) Our newest venture is our Food Truck "Roadside Stove" in partnership with Mother Road. Located on the patio at Mother Road’s downtown taproom (11 S Mike’s Pike) and opened in October of 2020, it features some Americana favorites with a Satchmo’s spin. While you’re grabbing one a cold one, you can find Satch favorites like our house seasoned tater tots, our take on street tacos or even our 360° Beef Sliders (fed entirely on spent grain from Mother Road’s brewing operation). Come on down and give us a try and thank you, Flagstaff, for all your support over the years!

Sportsman's Bar & Grill

Sportsmans Bar & Grill has been voted Flagstaffs Best Sports Bar the last 12 years! We are a locally owned and operated Sports Bar that has been in business since 1979. We have 17 TV's and every game you want to watch. We have fantastic and affordable food and drink specials all day everyday. Monday we have $3 quarter-pound all beef, polish, corn dogs or Hot links loaded with any topping you want. Tuesday $3 Tacos choices are lobster, fish, calamari, shrimp, steak, carnitas, chicken and ground beef. Wednesdays are half-off all wings when dining in. Thursdays are $3 sliders with your choice of toppings. Fridays is Fish and Chips. Three large pieces of Cod with coleslaw and your choice of fries or tater tots. All day every day we have $4 mexican canned beer and always a $5 pint and $7 jumbo mug craft beer specials. Support local and come enjoy Sportsmans...Where the players come to play!!!!

Services

928 Sales & Rentals

928 Sales & Rentals has been a Flagstaff staple in the long-term property management market for over 20 years! Comprised of an awesome 4-person team who is well-versed in the local community, each team member specializes in unique areas of the long-term rental process and works with their clients to optimize income property goals and expectations.

928 Sales & Rentals wants to thank the Flagstaff community for voting our team Best of Flagstaff in the property management division MULTIPLE times over the last several years! The 928 Sales & Rentals team looks forward to showing YOU why we’re Flagstaff’s go-to long-term property management company again this year!

Allure Aesthetics

At Allure Az, our genuine passion is helping every client who visits our Flagstaff Med Spa love themselves and the skin they're in. Through results-driven, high-quality aesthetic services, you can look and feel absolutely radiant. Our top-of-the-line treatments include our acne program, HydraFacial MD, laser hair removal, DMK skin revision, microneedling, chemical peels, lash lifts, and relaxing facials. We even offer a variety of advanced skincare so that you can maintain your newfound confidence!

Assurance Plumbing and Heating

Assurance Plumbing and Heating is owned and operated by the Wilson Family. The Wilsons have been plumbing in Flagstaff for three generations and growing. Assurance Plumbing and Heating specializes in all types of commercial and residential service work, new construction, and remodels. The whole team consists of co-workers, customers, vendors and municipalities; all as equal members of the team that need to be supported and respected. We appreciate the Flagstaff community for voting our team the Best Plumbers in Flagstaff in 2020! We are grateful to be here and would appreciate your vote again this year.

In April of 2020, Joe and his daughter Kayla re-organized Assurance Plumbing and Heating to be under the umbrella of a parent company called Good Works Services, LLC. The purpose was to create a business that was designed to grow with the ideals of being a partner with the community that has been such a blessing to the Wilson family. The name Good Works Services, LLC was given as a reminder to always be looking for the opportunity to do good works. Your support for our company allowed us to complete our first project as Good Works Services. With B3 Construction and Hughes Supply, we partnered to donate time and materials for two new ADA compliant family restrooms in the Flagstaff Family Food Center on Second Street.

Thank you from the Wilson Family and again, we would really appreciate your vote this year!

Avail Tattoo Studio

Avail Tattoo is comprised of artists that desire to provide our clients with unique and custom body art while providing them with a positive and memorable tattooing experience. Avail exists to be a community through art and service. We yearn to make a difference in our Flagstaff community and in the lives of our clients. If you would like to make an appointment, feel free to email us, call or stop in to chat! Check out our Artists and vote for us for Best of Flag!

Bodies in Balance Massage

Whether you are a professional athlete or weekend warrior, we can help you move and feel better! Reduce stress and improve sports performance with specialized bodywork. Relieve pain from injuries, hours at the computer, or chronic conditions such as migraines, sciatica, and back issues. Bodies in Balance offers professional bodywork for sports and life! We are a small practice with a focus on therapeutic massage and bodywork. While all of our therapists tend to blend techniques, each has an individual massage style. Please call us if you'd like assistance in finding your perfect therapist, and please, vote for us for Best of Flag!

Cunningham Flooring Direct

Eighteen-time Best of Flagstaff award winner Cunningham Flooring Direct (formerly Carpets of Dalton Flooring America) is looking to bring home its 19th award in 2021. The store, which originally opened in 1972, is celebrating 48 years of providing Flagstaff with the highest quality product at the lowest possible prices! In 2017, owner Heather Cunningham changed the name and left the installation business to focus on what Cunningham Flooring does best — world-class flooring and customer-centric interior design. We do have separate licensed installation companies available to you that we work closely with such as Custom House Installations LLC. and Finish First if you don’t have your own installers or contractors.

In February 2020, Heather Cunningham blessed me with the care of her "baby." I, Scott Smith, am the new owner of Cunningham Flooring Direct. I have known the Cunninghams for nearly 18 years and feel the same passion and quality that they have held for the store. I commit to maintaining the same client relationships and top-notch customer service that people have enjoyed in past years.

“Even though our name has changed, our commitment to providing top quality products and outstanding customer service has not. When you do business with us, our team will provide you with friendly, knowledgeable, up-to-date interior design services tailored to fit your unique style and budget,” Heather said in the past and I hold true to this as well.

Cunningham Flooring Direct’s 13,000-square-foot showroom is the largest flooring showroom in Northern Arizona. Cunningham Flooring has an immense selection of world-class products including carpet, tile, wood, ceramic, laminate, rugs and luxury vinyl planking for any budget.

To learn more about Cunningham Flooring Direct, visit our all-new website, CunninghamFlooring.com, to start planning, or better yet, visit the giant showroom located at 2720 E. Lakin, just west of Steve’s Boulevard, or call (928) 526-9100 to speak with top-notch designer such as our own Pam Edwards Barmore.

Thank you, Flagstaff, for your continued support since 1972.

Darren Lance Electric, LLC

Darren Lance Electric LLC is a local Flagstaff electrical contractor with 24 years of electrical experience. DLE LLC specializes in residential and commercial electrical services. Our services include troubleshooting, installation of 1 phase and 3phase circuits, panel upgrades, light fixtures, outlet and switch installations as well as remodeling and new construction wiring. We are also a Generac® generator dealer and service provider for all of your emergency power needs.

Desert Financial

EXPERIENCE BETTER BANKING IN FLAGSTAFF

Arizona’s most trusted credit union for over 80 years

Our story began in 1939, when our credit union was founded in Phoenix, Arizona. Our growth transformed us into a statewide financial and community partner with a passion to help and give back. As a member, you can expect better banking experiences including top-rated online and mobile banking features, financial solutions that make lives better and Random Acts of Kindness across Arizona. We invite the Flagstaff community to be a part of our mission of sharing success!

Double J's Installation, Inc.

Owned and operated by Jeremy Wilson, we have served Flagstaff and Northern Arizona for over 15 years! We take pride in our work whether it's for your home or your business. With a tremendous amount of experience in all types of flooring, the entire team at Double J’s is always striving for perfection.

Make Double J's Installations, Inc. a part of your team! When it comes to selection of your new floor we provide top quality flooring products to choose from. Our selection of hardwood, luxury carpet and vinyl products is selected by our team to meet the very highest standards for not only eye-catching appeal but for quality and durability. From floors to showers to back splashes, or even just a little fix up, we have you covered.

Edward Jones

For Edward Jones financial advisors, the recent market volatility has provided more opportunities to communicate appropriate courses of action to clients, including retirees.

Retirees might benefit from these moves:

Spend from their cash. During a downturn, emotions may lead retirees to consider selling stocks due to concerns about the market environment. But in a diversified portfolio, stocks are designed to provide growth for their income needs years in the future. Near-term income needs are better addressed by cash and short-term fixed income portion of the portfolio, designed to provide for their needs today, as well as allowing time for their stocks to recover.

Review spending. During retirement, some expenses, such as commuting and other costs associated with work, will go down, while others - particularly health care - often go up. But reviewing expenses and potentially focusing on necessary expenses while reducing discretionary expenses can be very beneficial during down markets. Establishing a budget and sticking to it may also reveal flexibility they might not realize they have.

Understand reliance rate. Retirees should review their "reliance rate," which, as its name suggests, tells how much they rely on their investment portfolio - rather than other sources, such as Social Security or a pension - to meet income needs during retirement. As a general rule, the higher the reliance rate, the more sensitive an individual may be to fluctuations in investment prices. Furthermore, investors with a high reliance rate may be more likely to make emotional decisions when the market declines. Retirees may want to review their reliance rate balanced with other potential sources of income.

Manage withdrawals carefully. Retirees need to be careful not to withdraw too much money from their portfolio early on in their retirement. By taking out too much, too soon, they run the risk of outliving their resources. Consequently, it's important to establish a proper withdrawal rate, the percentage of a portfolio's value needed for one year's worth of retirement expenses. Retirees may be better off adopting a more conservative rate at the beginning of their retirement. This strategy could provide some "downside protection" for those years in which the market has dropped significantly.

Review goals and risk tolerance. Overall, if retirees find themselves greatly worried about having to sell investments when the price is down, they may need to review their goals and risk tolerance. If their projected retirement lifestyle is too costly or their risk tolerance is lower than they had initially thought, they may need to revisit their financial strategy. That said, while it is normal to feel concerned when markets decline, it is important to ensure their strategy is designed to provide for their needs over time. Ultimately, retirees should pause and review their goals before making changes.

Flagstaff Athletic Club

Flagstaff Athletic Club is a private, family owned club that was established Feb. 10, 1979. It opened with one location with 10,000 sq. ft. and was mostly a racquetball club. Today it has grown to two locations with over 110,000 sq. ft. and a multitude of services and amenities unmatched in Northern Arizona, which include:

Extensive state of the art weight rooms and cardio rooms

Four group fitness rooms offering more than 110 classes per week, including: Cycling, Zumba, Aqua X, Les Mills, Mindfulness and Meditation, yoga and more!

Two indoor swimming pools, plus the largest outdoor pool in Flagstaff

Full size basketball/volleyball gym

Nine Racquetball Courts

Locker rooms with hot tubs, steam rooms and saunas; outdoor hot tubs.

Four outdoor sand volleyball courts

Highly educated nationally certified Personal Trainers

Free group fitness classes with nationally certified Instructors

Free childcare service for member children

Physical Therapy

Monthly "Ask the" times to consult with a medical professional for free

Flagstaff Athletic Club is proud to support our community, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and organizations like the American Cancer Society and Flagstaff Unified School District PE programs.

Flagstaff Collision Center

At Flagstaff Collision Center, our mission is to be the premier auto body collision repair shop in Northern Arizona. We are locally family-owned and operated, with a goal to provide you with high-quality and stress-free collision repair paired with superior customer service. Our owner, Michael Whittemore, has been in the collision business for more than 35 years. Building on his expertise growing a top collision center in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest-growing companies in INC. 5000, we operate with a dedication to quality, integrity and professionalism to deliver the best in auto body services. We offer a wide range of services, free estimates, and are recommended by all major insurance companies.

Our 100% solar-paneled, fully equipped, state-of-the-art facility is designed to protect the beautiful community we love and enjoy. We have three XL Ultra Paint Booths and only use PPG Envirobase High Performance paint used by high production collision repair centers like ours. Plus, we now offer LINE-X spray-in bed liners and custom truck accessories. nWith I-CAR certified technicians and certifications with most automakers, we can handle any job, large or small.

We are here to help you get back on the road as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. You can count on us to make your vehicle look and perform as well as it did before the accident. We are your best decision after a collision! If a collision has left your vehicle looking less than its best, give us a call today to schedule a free estimate.

Flagstaff Equipment

Flagstaff Equipment Company is proud to serve Northern Arizona for all of its lawn, construction, agricultural, and power equipment needs. We strive to maintain high quality solutions for you, our customer, with our highly capable parts, sales, service and rental departments.

Flagstaff IT

Flagstaff Information Technology & Communications, LLC has been in business since January 2007. We have over 100 years of combined experience in Information Technology and Communications. Our mission is to provide enterprise level IT & Communications Services to small and medium sized businesses. Our goal is to become a technology partner to our clients by providing the best possible technology solutions. We value honesty, integrity and respect within our organization and consider these values fundamental to the success of our business and client relationships.

Goodman Contracting, Inc.

​Goodman Electric has built a reputation of quality workmanship and integrity as a premier Electrical Contractor in Northern Arizona for over 65 years! Whether it's home electrical service, a commercial project, industrial design and installation, or medium voltage, we provide competitive bids for every type of electrical work to ensure every customer, from the homeowner to the general contractor, receives the premium quality work and integrity we're known to provide. And our goal is to continue to provide it and improve upon it for another 65+ years!

Heath’s Auto Service

Heath’s Auto Service has been providing quality vehicle repair and maintenance to Northern Arizona customers while delivering exceptional customer service since 2001. Heath’s Auto Service is your dealership alternative, servicing all foreign and domestic vehicles. Heath’s Auto proudly maintains the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence and was voted an AAA Arizona 2017 Top Shop. All technicians and service advisors are ASE Master Certified and are always continuing training. We offer state-of-the-art technology, a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty, complimentary loaner cars and shuttle, a comfy and clean waiting area complete with WiFi, snacks and beverages all to make your auto repair and maintenance experience as convenient and seamless as possible.

High Mountain Health

We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual’s medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid back yet professional setting. We offer numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state.

We are committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for medicinal cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona.

High Mountain Health is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. The mission of High Mountain Health is to operate a legal and socially responsible dispensary by providing alternative products and services to patients as guided by the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act – Proposition 203.

Kingsmark Kennels

Kingsmark Kennels is the only 2nd Generation boarding kennel in Flagstaff, AZ. Never being sold or turned over to new owners. Over the last 57 years our entire family helped make Kingsmark the best pet care facility available in Northern Arizona.

We are the only kennel in Flagstaff, AZ that is a part of the American Kennel Club as well as the International Boarding and Pet Care Service Association. Our entire staff goes through independent certification. We stay up to date with current events as well as taking pride in sponsoring a lot of Northern Arizona’s adoption and rescue events. We work very closely with Paws for Placement, Rescue Round Up, Rez Rescue and High Country Puppy Rescue helping homeless animals find forever homes.

Thank You to everyone in the community for voting Kingsmark Kennels “The Best Kennel"!

Kitchen Tune-Up/Bath Tune-Up

Kitchen and bath remodeling by Flagstaff’s favorite husband and wife team, Andy and Laura Leigh Mathis! You don’t have to spend a fortune or be displaced from your home for weeks to get the space you’ve always wanted! We have fast and affordable options to get a fresh new look for your kitchen, bath, or business. Specializing in one-day wood restoration, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets and design. We also provide curated concepts for every level of bath remodel. Our team can replace and update tile, fixtures, lighting, vanities and tub to shower conversions — all the way up to full bath remodels! Locally owned and operated. Contact us for a no-obligation estimate! Kitchen Tune-Up: 928-707-0315. Bath Tune-Up: 928-310-8555. Serving Flagstaff and surrounding areas.

Little America Hotel

Little America Hotel has been a staple in northern Arizona for almost 50 years. The longevity of this beautiful property comes from a strong dedication to the Flagstaff community—providing sincere service, and always seeking to create a tradition of excellence.

With its spaciously designed guest rooms, unique gift shop, modern indoor and outdoor meeting space, and Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar, Little America strives to be a place for the community to gather and enjoy the company of friends, family, and neighbors.

Mammoth Restoration

For the past 19 years, Mammoth Restoration has served Northern Arizona. We pride ourselves in providing excellent care to our clients, in each unique, restoration crisis they are experiencing. Anything from fire, smoke, water, mold, flood or rodent clean up, Mammoth is prepared to help our clients at their worst. If you have a Mammoth size disaster, we have a Mammoth size solution.

Massage Envy

Massage Envy is the leader in providing a clean and safe environment for massage and skincare services in Flagstaff and nationwide. To make this happen we employ an amazing and dedicated team of more than 40 individuals to ensure you, our guest, receive a customized and personalized session every time. It is a result of hard work and customer-centric focus in all that we do that we have won the Best of Flagstaff since 2009. We are continually humbled that you choose your local Massage Envy and our great team for your massage therapy and skincare needs time and time again. Thank you for casting your vote and reaffirming your support and recognition for your favorite therapist or aesthetician. Please vote for us in the Best Massage, Best Skincare and Best Day Spa categories. We hope to see you soon!

Midtown Animal Clinic

Family Style Veterinary Care

Where your pet is treated like family, because they ARE family.

Midtown Animal Clinic opened June 1st, 2020 to provide the kind of personalized care you would expect for your favorite family members. Treating each patient like an individual is Midtown's first priority. This helps us provide your best furrriends with gold standard medical care, without the fear and anxiety that often accompany a visit to the vet...

Because they know us, and we know them.

We believe strongly in continuity of care, so your pet doesn't have to meet a new doctor or technician at every visit. This allows us to develop a bond and build the trust necessary to create a positive relationship with your best friend.

Munderloh Integrated Medical

Munderloh Integrated Medical is a medically integrated clinic in Northern Arizona, with multi-disciplinary Doctors and a Nurse Practitioner working collaboratively to treat a range of conditions. A highly skilled team comprising of Chiropractors Dr. Timothy Munderloh and Dr. Sarah Puente, Dr. Eric Honing - a medical doctor, fellowship-trained in hormones and sports medicine, along with Nurse Practitioner Cynthia Adson, that specializes in Aesthetics. They offer a variety of pain-relieving options to assist patients in achieving optimum health. We provide a multitude of services including chiropractic adjustments, sports, injury and vehicle accident rehabilitation, soft tissue therapies, trigger point and joint injections, IV vitamin drips, regenerative medicine, bio-identical hormone therapy, thyroid management, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), peptide therapy, osteoarthritis treatments, medical weight loss plans, allergy immunotherapy, Botox, fillers and so much more. Most insurance plans are accepted, and financing is available. We are proud to have been voted Best of Flag Chiropractic for 13 consecutive years and continue adding valuable treatments to the patients of Northern Arizona. Thank you for your support and for entrusting your care in our capable hands.

Noble Herb

Our mission at Noble Herb is to create the ultimate cannabis shopping experience. Whether you’re here for an express pickup or seeking more information about our products, our bud tenders are here to help!

We understand that every customer is looking for something different, so we provide a wide selection of quality cannabis products at price points for everyone.

Whether you’ve used medical cannabis for years or it’s your first time in our store, Noble Herb is a welcoming place where you can come to get the best service around.

OneAZ Credit Union

We know big banks are everywhere, but at OneAZ Credit Union we think your best choice is to put your trust in an organization that offers personalized service, competitive rates and a community focus. Because we’re community-focused we help students, nonprofits and disaster victims thrive financially. That’s because we believe when our community succeeds, we all succeed.

One of One Barber Lounge

We are a Barber Shop specializing in modern day haircuts and great customer service. A professional but welcoming atmosphere for all clients and hairstyles to guarantee the best haircut experience for you.

PrimeLending

At the heart of your home buying experience is a personal relationship with a home loan expert to guide you through the mortgage process. The PrimeLending Flagstaff branch (NMLS: 156052) was founded in 2009 with the goal of making the home buying process simple and transparent. Since then, PrimeLending’s outstanding professional service and streamlined processes have helped earn respect as a leading mortgage lender for the Flagstaff community. While the recognition is great, the loan officers at PrimeLending are even prouder knowing that their customers are the real winners. From application through closing, PrimeLending consistently strives and is proven to provide clear communication, timely responses, valuable insight and financial expertise.

Realty Executives of Flagstaff

Celebrating 45 years of service, Realty Executives of Flagstaff is the longest-running real estate brokerage in Flagstaff. We strive to be number one in client satisfaction through the advanced real estate training of our agents. We are number one among the local real estate businesses in GIVING BACK to our community.

A portion of every real estate transaction goes back to our community through contributions to: Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Toys for Tots, American Cancer Society, Flagstaff Symphony, AZ Trail Association, Theatikos, CCC Foundation, NAU Lumberjacks, as well as various youth sports and education sponsorships.

Signarama

Signarama Flagstaff is your full service sign center. We use the latest technology and highest quality products to produce custom signs for your business. We can make the perfect signs to advertise your products or to inform your customers, while keeping the image of your company in mind.

Signarama Flagstaff can custom make any type of sign for your business including: ad specialty items, banners, box signs, channel letters, custom graphics, custom logos, digital graphics, signs, directory signs, individual letters and more!

We proudly serve Flagstaff and all of Northen Arizona including Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and all surrounding areas.

State Farm Insurance

“Here to Help Life Go Right.” This statement drives our everyday activities as we strive to reduce your anxiety regarding the risks of everyday life. State Farm is the industry leader, providing coverage for automobiles, home, business, health and life/retirement. State Farm’s mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.

Summit Health and Fitness

WELCOME TO SUMMIT HEALTH & FITNESS

Summit Health and Fitness is a beautifully designed and well-equipped 24,000 square foot health and fitness facility, located in the beautiful city of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Our mission at Summit Health and Fitness is to make fitness a way of life for the greater Flagstaff community by providing a professional welcoming environment that fosters innovative conditioning, wellness, and lifestyle programs. Our commitment is to provide a safe, clean, well-maintained facility, with excellent service for ALL of our Members and Guests.

Superior Propane

Superior Propane, Inc. is your hometown propane supplier and distributor for northern Arizona. Our mission is to furnish reliable, prompt and personal service to maintain the high standards our customers deserve. We have been servicing the people and businesses in our area for over a decade. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with both professional services and the quality you get from a local supplier. When dealing with us you know you will receive the personalized service that you deserve. Our company provides propane for both individuals and businesses. Our delivery trucks cover a huge region that encompasses the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Williams, Seligman, Sedona, Winslow, Prescott and everywhere in between. We provide delivery services, stations for propane vehicles, as well as propane accessories and products. Thanks for voting us Best Propane Company for the past seven years in a row.

TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair

TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair have been providing professional service to our customers since 1993, and we strive to continually improve our service levels and products. Your satisfaction is our number one goal. With our skilled team of certified, professional plumbers, we provide the highest quality plumbing services. We are constantly adding and upgrading our equipment and tools, which in turn improves the quality of the work we provide to our customers. No matter what your plumbing needs are we can help — from new construction and remodeling to leak repairs, sewer and water line replacements, water heater repairs and installations, drain cleaning, backflow testing and installation, we provide all types of plumbing services. In addition, we offer quick response 24 hours a day for any plumbing emergencies. Look at our website or give us a call to get details of what we can provide to you. We always offer free estimates for any project you are considering. We would greatly appreciate your vote for Best Plumber 2022.

University Auto Repair

University Auto Repair has been a Flagstaff staple for residents and companies for their auto repair needs for more than 38 years. Locally owned and operated, University Auto Repair offers quality repairs on all foreign and domestic vehicles including fleet maintenance and diesel repairs all provided with exceptional customer service and work performed by current ASE-certified technicians. All repairs and parts are backed by a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty.

Wags and Whiskers Pet Resort

Wags and Whiskers Pet Resort has been in our current location since 1998. We have been told that the original owner only offered day camp, grooming and had space for a few over-night borders. We were customers at the facility first, having boarded our pets a few times. Witnessing the stress our pets experienced while boarding and being away from them, gave us the idea of wanting to create a boarding facility which would be less stressful and more relaxing for the pets and owners.

In the summer of 2012 and wanting to escape Phoenix and the heat, Steve and Karen sold their Phoenix business and purchased the boarding facility you see today. The facility needed a lot of TLC. We remodeled, cleaned, and expanded the business that you see today. Many of the upgrades were designed with the thought of their own pets and wanting all the pets to enjoy a more inviting environment. We now play soft music and comforting videos throughout the boarding areas and created larger more welcoming dens complete with kuranda beds, which are raised off the ground. We also installed AC and heating to acquire a complete temperature-controlled environment.

We added theme designed Luxury Suites with a quiet comfortable area for those pets with anxiety much like their own dogs. Each suite has upgraded beds, music and video playing in each suite and is temperature controlled. The facility is fully air-conditioned in the summer months and heat controlled in the winter.

We expanded the Day Kamp yards and divided the yards into 2 separate yards for large and small dog play areas. This immediately allowed the smaller dogs to become more comfortable having their own space to play. The “Big” dogs now can romp around without the worry of scaring the “Littles.” Both yards have K9 specific artificial grass to allow for a more comfortable and cleaner play area complete with indoor and outdoor play equipment. We are the only Day Kamp facility in Flagstaff that has an INDOOR and OUTDOOR facility for year-round fun and safe play area equipped with inside heating and cooling so the dogs are as comfortable as possible.

In addition, we upgraded a segregated area for our cat friends with large condos, an area to play while bird watching and a 60 gallon fish aquarium their entertainment.

We also installed a complete Grooming salon to make sure we can make your dogs clean and beautiful year round.

In addition, we have a full time trainer on staff to help your dogs be better pet citizens.

We have attended many seminars and classes to expand our learning for caring for the pets that stay with us. We are both CPR certified, medication and vaccination certified and have received 100% satisfaction from Coconino County on our safety and cleanliness of our facility every year. We love what we do and would love for you to share your pets with us.

We thank you for sharing your pet with us!

Shopping

Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters

Babbitt's Backcountry has a long history with the Flagstaff community. In 1886, the Babbitt Brothers arrived from Cincinnati, Ohio and established the C.O. Bar Cattle Ranch on lands between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. The historic C.O. Bar is one of the largest cattle ranches in the southwest and continues in operation to this day.

In 1888, David Babbitt, one of the five brothers, decided to turn his lumberyard into a general store and all his brothers eventually joined him in the enterprise. He built a long mercantile along Aspen Ave using red Moenkopi sandstone that was locally quarried as his main building material. The trading post sold items like oil lamps, canned food, hardware, blankets and saddles.

The current building on the corner of Aspen Ave and San Francisco Street is the same structure that was there in 1888, just a bit smaller. Over the years, the building has gone through many changes, but ownership has remained within the Babbitt family. In the late 1980s, Jim Babbitt brought an outdoor gear shop into the space where it remains to this day.

If you are downtown and have a chance, pop into the shop to see the original brickwork outside, original tin ceiling and sales counter inside.

Findlay Toyota Flagstaff

We are Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, part of the Findlay Automotive family that spans six states and 37 dealerships. We would be honored to be selected as Best Auto Dealer in Flagstaff for the 14th year in a row!

So what makes us different? At Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, we believe it's the passion and enthusiasm that all of our associates share to exceed our guest’s expectations. By operating with integrity, transparency and sincerity we strive to create long-term employee and customer relationships. Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is a Toyota SmartPath dealer, a totally new process that makes buying a new Toyota easy and time efficient. Our commitment to improvement in all facets of our business has helped Findlay Toyota Flagstaff achieve the prestigious Toyota President’s Award for the past 11 years in a row for sales and service excellence, recognition as a JD Power Dealer of Excellence in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Best Auto Dealer award from the readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past 13 years.

Beyond awards, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is most proud to be one of northern Arizona’s largest community supporters. Last year we reinvested more than $500,000 in our local community, benefiting local charities, schools, public service agencies, nonprofits and community service organizations. It is Findlay Toyota Flagstaff’s goal to be the best place to work, the best place to purchase or service a vehicle and help make the greater Flagstaff area the best place to live! On behalf of our associates and the Findlay family, thank you for your support! We’re proud to be an active member of the greater Flagstaff community.

Jeff Karl Jewelers

Jeff Karl began early as an artist, delving into the mediums of oil painting and pen and ink drawings, encouraged early on by his art teachers. After attending Northern Arizona University with a major in art Jeff was apprenticed by a local jeweler who was generous enough to teach him the ropes of custom manufacturing, repair and design. Jeff found the jewelry business a natural fit being a delicate balance of mechanics and artistic design. He remained under this apprenticeship for 15 years and when the opportunity to open his own custom design gallery presented itself in 1995, Jeff Karl Jewelers opened it’s doors at 204-B Route 66. From the beginning, the residents of this close-knit town were, and remain, amazingly supportive of this locally owned and operated shop.

Jeff is grateful for the many friendships he has been fortunate to have forged through the years. His customers also feel that same gratitude at having found a local jeweler they can trust and who will facilitate a pleasant and comfortable purchasing experience. Whether it’s the repair of that special piece with sentimental significance, the design of a wedding set or the purchase of a diamond, his customers have understood from the beginning that they are dealing with a fair, likable and knowledgeable designer-technician.

Majestic Marketplace

Majestic Marketplace is locally owned and operated since 2003. We built our version of an adult candy store with our Majestic selection of premium and hard-to-find liquor, more than 3,000 craft beers, fine wines, kegs and premium cigars, along with many other items. Our world-class liquor emporium also includes a beer and wine bar with 41 craft beers and four wines on tap. Happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. with $2 off everything on tap. We allow you to order in or bring food from any of the amazing restaurants in Flagstaff, we are pet friendly, and have patio seating. We host many events and are the proud sponsor of several local nonprofits and businesses. We are proud to be a part of Flagstaff and thank everyone for the many years of support. Cheers!

Majestic Marketplace is also nominated under Food & Drink.

Plantae

Welcome to your neighborhood plant shop in downtown Flagstaff.

Born out of a passion for plants, and the joy they bring to so many, Plantae opened its doors in early 2021. In addition to our beautiful bundles of fresh plants, we sell jewelry, pottery, and art all handcrafted by local artists. We also provide on-the-spot care tips and guidance, and done-for-you services. Thank you for your support and Best of Flag vote!

Run Flagstaff

In 2021, Run Flagstaff was grateful to win "Best of Flag" in the Shoe Store Category. Each year, the Arizona Daily Sun asks its readers and all Flagstaff locals to vote for the Best of Flagstaff's Businesses. This is an opportunity for all Flagstaff locals to cast their vote on which businesses they felt provided outstanding service this year. We are proud to have been among the local businesses in Flagstaff that were recognized by YOU as providing excellent service, and we are honored to yet again be considered for Best of Flag!