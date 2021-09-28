Best of Flag advertorial

During the current pandemic, the Flagstaff Libraries have doubled our efforts to ensure our community still has access to as many services as we could safely provide. The library is excited to open our doors to the public every day, assist with patron needs, and give the community in-person access to the library collection. The library is still offering our curbside holds service where patrons can call in or reserve library materials online, then pick them up in person at the front of the library to support social distancing. The library is also providing our phone-in reference service to address questions and provide remote reference help to our patrons. As always, the library still provides access to our online databases and electronic materials. The WiFi signal in the library parking lots is being boosted so those with their own devices can have better signal strength. Patrons without devices can access the library's free online computers during our regular operating hours. As COVID cases decline, the library plans to continue to increase its operating hours to provide better access to library resources. The Downtown location is open Mon through Fri from 10 a.m.4 p.m. The East Flagstaff location is open are Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. We recognize the changes and difficulties that have come to our community at this time and want to continue to do everything in our power to support our community. Thank you for your ongoing support and the privilege to serve you!