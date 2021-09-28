Best of Flag advertorial

Food & Drink
1899 Bar & Grill
High Altitude Flavor, No Attitude.
Located right on the edge of NAU’s historic north campus, the 1899 Bar and Grill offers a unique and inviting atmosphere where you can explore an amazing array of both global and seasonal flavors! The culinary team of 1899 has developed lunch and dinner menus highlighting some of your local favorites while delivering exciting new tastes of the season in an approachable presentation. Our hand-crafted specialties pair nicely with our complete wine list or a specialty cocktail, and if you’re looking for your favorite local brew, we have that too! Parking is free in front of the restaurant or in the High Country Conference Center parking garage. Thank you for voting 1899 Best Fine Dining, Best Outdoor Dining and Best Overall Dining by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past four years!
Aspen Deli
Quality Is the Difference! Aspen Deli offers quality Boar's Head meats and cheeses to create gourmet paninis and sandwiches on locally baked bread, housemade sides, salads and platters, soups and a variety of desserts baked by Kris!
With fresh, high-quality ingredients, outdoor patio dining, take-out, catering and delivery service we are proud to invite you to the Aspen Deli conveniently located at 20 N.Beaver St. across the street from the courthouse and a half a block from Historic Route 66.
Bandoleros 66
Bandoleros 66 specializes in Tex-Mex barbecue, amazing tacos, margaritas and cocktails – all with a focus on amazing service! Established in 2018 by Don H, Bandoleros 66 is committed to each and every one of our guests. We strive to always provide the very best experience, from the food you eat to the drinks you enjoy and the way you are treated. We hope you enjoy your visit and that you are truly satisfied with your experience.
Karma Sushi Bar & Grill
Karma Sushi Bar & Grill serves it up: Fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi, grill items and cocktails in the hip, casual setting of one of downtown Flagstaff’s best restaurants. Every dish is hand-made in the moment by our masterful chefs and our grill menu will please even non-sushi fans. Stocked with all your favorite spirits, the bar is staffed by our knowledgeable and inventive mixologists, featuring more than 20 Japanese whiskeys. Guests enjoy weekly drink specials, great sake varieties and 10 beers on tap.
Happy hour specials? We’ve got those, too. Happy Hour is every day from 3-6 p.m. Order online for curbside pickup and delivery: https://www.toasttab.com/karma-sushi-bar-and-grill-6-e-rt-66
Many items are available for takeout, including party platters if you're feeding a crowd. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, are meeting friends for happy hour or want to linger over dinner for a special occasion, Karma Sushi Bar Grill is precisely right.
Be sure to support our Good Karma Tuesdays, occurring monthly, where we donate 10% of our proceeds to worthy causes in the Flagstaff area.
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
At the peak of the gold rush, the west was alive with people looking to find their fortune. A La Fonda came to be known as a little place that looks like a restaurant. In Spanish, “En una fonda Chiquita que parecer restaurant.” These fonditas became more than just restaurants; they were places to find rest and company during lonely times. These services were often paid with gold nuggets newly acquired by these gold seekers. The hospitality offered by these warm refuge dwellings became the inspiration for La Fonda Mexican Restaurant.
In 1957, a tired and frustrated Sylvester Garcia approached his brothers about opening a business. The three brothers, Sylvester, Frank Sr. and Albert borrowed against all their possessions including their furniture and Sylvester’s beloved piano. With the six thousand raised, the first La Fonda was built by the brothers and their father Erminio on Center St. in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Flagstaff, Arizona. Originally built as a house for Frank Sr., the Center St. restaurant held 30 guests.
In 1958, La Fonda became the premier location in Sunnyside. With the need to expand, a warehouse was chosen on the corner of 2nd St. and 2nd Ave. More funding was needed, so Sylvester put up his truck and his remaining furniture to secure a loan. This location proved to be ideal, grew quickly, and is still in operation today.
Today the Garcia family traditions of great food, reasonable price, and family atmosphere are carried on by three branches of the family through four separate restaurants: La Casita in Sierra Vista, Kachina Kitchen in Flagstaff, La Fonda in Camp Verde, and the original La Fonda right here in Flagstaff. The Garcia Family third generation continues the family tradition of hospitality that has become our La Fonda legacy. We would appreciate your votes in the 2021 Best of Flag for Best Mexican, Best Taco and Best Family Dining. Thank You!!
Mormon Lake Lodge
If you are looking for an adventure in nature and a friendly place to visit that exceeds your expectations, your search is over. Welcome to Mormon Lake Lodge! This hidden gem is nestled in the middle of the Coconino County National Forrest south of Flagstaff and is home to a historical Steakhouse and Saloon. From mouth-watering hamburgers to juicy cooked-to-order steaks grilled on an open pit, the Steakhouse will satisfy even the hungriest of appetites. After a delicious dinner, have a nightcap and relax at the Saloon surrounded by an authentic western atmosphere. Stay the night in one of the rustic cabins just walking distance from the Lodge offering modern amenities or enjoy the beautiful Northern Arizona night sky filled with breathtaking stars in the campground. Visit the Country Store and purchase a one-of-a-kind souvenir before you leave with definite plans to return. Let Mormon Lake Lodge help you make the memories that last and will be passed down to future generations.
Mother Road Brewing Company
NiMarco’s Pizza
Our dedication and desire to make the best homemade pizza has helped NiMarco’s Pizza remain Flagstaff’s hometown pizzeria for more than 40 years. We strive to make all of our pizzas with only the freshest ingredients. They are usually not the cheapest option, but the results are worth it. We care about our product and you will taste the difference. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to serve our community the best we can!
—Dave, Angie, Tommy and Danny, Flagstaff residents and NAU alumni
Satchmo's
A true Flagstaff original, Satchmo's opened in 2009 in a 200 square-foot drive-thru and carry-out location on the east side. Eleven years later, Satchmo's has grown to become one of Flagstaff's favorite food destinations. We have been featured in Southern Living Magazine's "AZ BBQ Bucket List" and Arizona Highway's "Best New Restaurants," as well as voted "Flagstaff's Best BBQ" (multiple times), "Best Wait Staff" and "Best Hole in the Wall" by the Arizona Daily Sun readers — just to name a few! We also work with countless community/nonprofit organizations, most notably, the ABV Dinner. (Yep, we started that one!) Our newest venture is our Food Truck "Roadside Stove" in partnership with Mother Road. We're excited about this new opportunity to cook up some delicious new meals. And from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 12 years of love and support, Flagstaff!
Tiki Grill
Sportsman's Bar & Grill
Services
Allure Aesthetics
At Allure Aesthetics AZ, our genuine passion is helping every client who visits our skincare clinic love themselves and the skin they're in. Through results-driven, high-quality skincare and aesthetic services, you can look and feel absolutely radiant.
Our top-of-the-line treatments include acne, anti-aging, HydraFacial, laser hair removal, DMK skin revision, microneedling, chemical peels, lash lifts, plus body and facial waxing. We even offer a full skincare line so that you can maintain your newfound confidence! Let us help you meet your beauty goals by contacting us today to book an appointment.
Assurance Plumbing and Heating
Assurance Plumbing and Heating is owned and operated by the Wilson Family. The Wilsons have been plumbing in Flagstaff for three generations and growing. Assurance Plumbing and Heating specializes in all types of commercial and residential service work, new construction, and remodels. The whole team consists of co-workers, customers, vendors and municipalities; all as equal members of the team that need to be supported and respected. We appreciate the Flagstaff community for voting our team the Best Plumbers in Flagstaff in 2020! We are grateful to be here and would appreciate your vote again this year.
In April of 2020, Joe and his daughter Kayla re-organized Assurance Plumbing and Heating to be under the umbrella of a parent company called Good Works Services, LLC. The purpose was to create a business that was designed to grow with the ideals of being a partner with the community that has been such a blessing to the Wilson family. The name Good Works Services, LLC was given as a reminder to always be looking for the opportunity to do good works. Your support for our company allowed us to complete our first project as Good Works Services. With B3 Construction and Hughes Supply, we partnered to donate time and materials for two new ADA compliant family restrooms in the Flagstaff Family Food Center on Second Street.
Thank you from the Wilson Family and again, we would really appreciate your vote this year!
Bella Apartment Homes
“What sets our Bella apartment homes apart? Besides our years of experience serving Flagstaff, each of our unique apartment communities offers so much more than just a place to live … we offer homes to love. Find your Flagstaff, and find home, with a Bella Investment Group apartment today!”
Bella Investment Group
At Bella Investment Group, we pride ourselves on helping you find a place to call home. As Northern Arizona’s premier property management company, we’re grateful to provide you with over 20 years of community, philanthropy, outstanding value and exceptional service. To find out how we can serve you, please give us a call or visit our website today … And thank you, Flagstaff, for voting for our team as your best Property Management company!
Capstone Homes
Find Yourself in Every Detail: As a family-owned and operated company in Flagstaff since 2009, we live, work and build in our community. Capstone Homes immerses itself into crafting a specialized, tailored layout specifically to meet the individual needs of each of our home buyers. There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to designing your dream. Each design receives our undivided attention to detail.
We are also proud to be part of the City of Flagstaff Land Trust Program by offering affordable homes within our Crestview community.
Capstone Homes is setting the energy efficiency standard in Flagstaff by building award-winning, Department of Energy-certified Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) at Flagstaff Meadows and Orion at Timber Sky. We are committed EPA Program Partners with Energy Star, WaterSense and Indoor airPlus.
With our many years of experience and dedication, we hope to earn your vote as Flagstaff’s Best Home Builder. Call (855) 928-1100 or visit www.CapstoneHomesAZ.com for more information.
Cunningham Flooring Direct
Eighteen-time Best of Flagstaff award winner Cunningham Flooring Direct (formerly Carpets of Dalton Flooring America) is looking to bring home its 19th award in 2021. The store, which originally opened in 1972, is celebrating 48 years of providing Flagstaff with the highest quality product at the lowest possible prices! In 2017, owner Heather Cunningham changed the name and left the installation business to focus on what Cunningham Flooring does best — world-class flooring and customer-centric interior design. We do have separate licensed installation companies available to you that we work closely with such as Custom House Installations LLC. and Finish First if you don’t have your own installers or contractors.
In February 2020, Heather Cunningham blessed me with the care of her "baby." I, Scott Smith, am the new owner of Cunningham Flooring Direct. I have known the Cunninghams for nearly 18 years and feel the same passion and quality that they have held for the store. I commit to maintaining the same client relationships and top-notch customer service that people have enjoyed in past years.
“Even though our name has changed, our commitment to providing top quality products and outstanding customer service has not. When you do business with us, our team will provide you with friendly, knowledgeable, up-to-date interior design services tailored to fit your unique style and budget,” Heather said in the past and I hold true to this as well.
Cunningham Flooring Direct’s 13,000-square-foot showroom is the largest flooring showroom in Northern Arizona. Cunningham Flooring has an immense selection of world-class products including carpet, tile, wood, ceramic, laminate, rugs and luxury vinyl planking for any budget.
To learn more about Cunningham Flooring Direct, visit our all-new website, CunninghamFlooring.com, to start planning, or better yet, visit the giant showroom located at 2720 E. Lakin, just west of Steve’s Boulevard, or call (928) 526-9100 to speak with top-notch designer such as our own Pam Edwards Barmore.
Thank you, Flagstaff, for your continued support since 1972.
Darren Lance Electric, LLC
Darren Lance Electric LLC is a local Flagstaff electrical contractor with 24 years of electrical experience. DLE LLC specializes in residential and commercial electrical services. Our services include troubleshooting, installation of 1phase and 3phase circuits, panel upgrades, light fixtures, outlet and switch installations as well as remodeling and new construction wiring. We are also a Generac® generator dealer and service provider for all of your emergency power needs.
Flagstaff Collision Center
At Flagstaff Collision Center, our mission is to be the premier auto body collision repair shop in Northern Arizona. We are locally family-owned and operated, with a goal to provide you with high-quality and stress-free collision repair paired with superior customer service. Our owner, Michael Whittemore, has been in the collision business for more than 35 years. Building on his expertise growing a top collision center in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest-growing companies in INC. 5000, we operate with a dedication to quality, integrity and professionalism to deliver the best in auto body services. We offer a wide range of services, free estimates, and are recommended by all major insurance companies.
Our 100% solar-paneled, fully equipped, state-of-the-art facility is designed to protect the beautiful community we love and enjoy. We have three XL Ultra Paint Booths and only use PPG Enviorbase High Performance paint used by high production collision repair centers like ours. Plus, we now offer LINE-X spray-in bed liners and custom truck accessories. nWith I-CAR certified technicians and certifications with most automakers, we can handle any job, large or small.
We are here to help you get back on the road as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. You can count on us to make your vehicle look and perform as well as it did before the accident. We are your best decision after a collision! If a collision has left your vehicle looking less than its best, give us a call today to schedule a free estimate.
Flagstaff Face & Body
Flagstaff Face & Body is proudly owned by Leona Barth. She brings amazing enthusiasm and support to Flagstaff’s premier medical spa. Her passion is undeniable. She desires to bring new and cutting-edge services as well as the latest technologies to Flagstaff which most recently includes Ultherapy, the only device FDA-cleared to lift and tighten and the Pixel8 Radio Frequency Microneedling device! Combining her years of pharmaceutical and business experience with the best and most professional staff, Barth’s Flagstaff Face & Body will maintain its stellar reputation in the health and anti-aging therapies arena. Flagstaff Face & Body teams the skills of caring, licensed practitioners with outstanding services and superior results. Our physician, three nurse injectors, aestheticians, laser technicians and massage therapists work individually with each patient/client to tailor a program or treatment geared towards your goals.
Heath’s Auto Service
Heath’s Auto Service has been providing quality vehicle repair and maintenance to Northern Arizona customers while delivering exceptional customer service since 2001. Heath’s Auto Service is your dealership alternative, servicing all foreign and domestic vehicles. Heath’s Auto proudly maintains the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence and was voted an AAA Arizona 2017 Top Shop. All technicians and service advisors are ASE Master Certified and are always continuing training. We offer state-of-the-art technology, a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty, complimentary loaner cars and shuttle, a comfy and clean waiting area complete with WiFi, snacks and beverages all to make your auto repair and maintenance experience as convenient and seamless as possible.
Heber Pro Painting, LLC
We’ve been painting since 2004, which means we’ve learned a few things. Color is personal — and having the ability to turn something old into something amazing is why we paint. We’re family-owned and operated and painting is personal for us! It’s what we choose to do every day, so give us a call and let’s get started on making your next painting project amazing! 928-600-5944. ROC#323083.
Kitchen Tune-Up/Bath Tune-Up
Kitchen and bath remodeling by Flagstaff’s favorite husband and wife team, Andy and Laura Leigh Mathis! You don’t have to spend a fortune or be displaced from your home for weeks to get the space you’ve always wanted! We have fast and affordable options to get a fresh new look for your kitchen, bath, or business. Specializing in one-day wood restoration, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets and design. We also provide curated concepts for every level of bath remodel. Our team can replace and update tile, fixtures, lighting, vanities and tub to shower conversions — all the way up to full bath remodels! Locally owned and operated. Contact us for a no-obligation estimate! Kitchen Tune-Up: 928-707-0315. Bath Tune-Up: 928-310-8555. Serving Flagstaff and surrounding areas.
Junto Skin & Laser
Junto Skin & Laser is the hidden jewel of Flagstaff MedSpas!
Junto Skin & Laser provides game-changing skincare, laser hair reduction, laser rejuvenation, Microneedling and revolutionary noninvasive treatments that deliver real results for your skincare concerns such as anti-aging, dark spots, uneven texture, acne, unwanted hair, body contouring and muscle sculpting. We are fiercely committed to getting to know you and honor your specific needs and wants to create an individual plan to meet those. We utilize our passion for education to find the latest and greatest the skincare world has to offer, and we use our years of experience to discern what truly works and what is just another passing fad. We deliver what works!
Junto Skin & Laser celebrates six years in business this October and we want to thank the community who supported us and cheered us on. Our appreciation of our loyal clients that helped shape us and lift us up is beyond words.
We would appreciate your vote for us for best Skincare and Best Day Spa and we thank the community for supporting so many deserving businesses!
Little America Hotel
The Little America Hotel has been a staple in northern Arizona for more than 40 years. The longevity of this beautiful property comes from a strong dedication to the Flagstaff community, providing sincere service, an exceptional establishment, and always seeking to create a tradition of excellence in every facet of the business.
The Little America Hotel contributes to organizations throughout northern Arizona and continually looks for ways to lend a helping hand. From pillow donations to local shelters, taking part in the 15-minute Flagstaff Community clean-up and joining forces with the United Way and the Salvation Army, Little America Hotel shows that a responsible Flagstaff business operator gives back.
Little America gives the community a place to gather and enjoy the company of friends, family and neighbors. Its surrounding beauty complements 247 spaciously designed guest rooms, a unique gift shop, 13,770 square feet of modern meeting space and Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar.
Mammoth Restoration
Mammoth Restoration owners Craig and Angela Moody have called Flagstaff home for more than 35 years. For nearly 17 years, Mammoth Restoration (formally known as PuroClean) has served Northern Arizona, Flagstaff and the community. Through steady growth, persistence and God’s grace, Mammoth is now the largest restoration company in Northern Arizona, and has earned the title “Best of Flag” for the past six years, a label we would never take for granted. We are proud to employ 20-plus amazing people of different races, religions and backgrounds. For the past 17 years, we have assisted homeowners and businesses through Mother Nature’s devastating fires, floods, freezes, snow, wind, lightning, rodent clean up and more. Along with the everyday plumbing issues that your home or business may likely encounter, we are a phone call away, 24 hours a day. Serving Northern Arizona and the Verde Valley. We will continually strive to be the “Most Trusted Name in Emergency Service.”
Massage Envy
Massage Envy is the leader in providing a clean and safe environment for massage and skincare services in Flagstaff and nationwide. To make this happen we employ an amazing and dedicated team of more than 40 individuals to ensure you, our guest, receive a customized and personalized session every time. It is a result of hard work and customer-centric focus in all that we do that we have won the Best of Flagstaff since 2009. We are continually humbled that you choose your local Massage Envy and our great team for your massage therapy and skincare needs time and time again. Thank you for casting your vote and reaffirming your support and recognition for your favorite therapist or aesthetician. Please vote for us in the Best Massage, Best Skincare and Best Day Spa categories. We hope to see you soon!
Munderloh Integrated Medical
Munderloh Integrated Medical is a medically integrated clinic in Northern Arizona, with multi-disciplinary doctors working collaboratively to treat a range of conditions. A highly skilled team comprising of chiropractor Dr. Tim Munderloh and Dr. Eric Honing, a medical doctor, fellowship-trained in hormones and sports medicine, along with supporting staff, offer a variety of pain-relieving options to assist patients in achieving optimum health. We provide a multitude of services including chiropractic adjustments, sports, injury and vehicle accident rehabilitation, soft tissue therapies, trigger point and joint injections, IV vitamin drips, regenerative medicine, bio-identical hormone therapy, thyroid management, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), peptide therapy, osteoarthritis treatments, medical weight loss plans and allergy immunotherapy. Most insurance plans are accepted, and financing is available. We are proud to have been voted Best of Flag Chiropractic for 13 consecutive years and continue adding valuable treatments to the patients of Northern Arizona. Thank you for your support and for entrusting your care in our capable hands.
OneAZ Credit Union
We know big banks are everywhere, but at OneAZ Credit Union we think your best choice is to put your trust in an organization that offers personalized service, competitive rates and a community focus. Because we’re community-focused we help students, nonprofits and disaster victims thrive financially. That’s because we believe when our community succeeds, we all succeed.
PrimeLending
At the heart of your home buying experience is a personal relationship with a home loan expert to guide you through the mortgage process. Branch Manager Paul Conigliari (NMLS: 150783) and Production Manager Erin Moore (NMLS: 177569) founded the PrimeLending Flagstaff branch (NMLS: 156052) in 2009 with the goal of making the home buying process as simple and transparent as possible for their customers in northern Arizona. Since then, PrimeLending’s outstanding professional service and streamlined processes have helped earn respect as a leading mortgage lender for the Flagstaff community. While the recognition is great, the loan officers at PrimeLending are even prouder knowing that their customers are the real winners. From application through closing, PrimeLending consistently strives and is proven to provide clear communication, timely responses, valuable insight and financial expertise.
Realty Executives of Flagstaff
Celebrating 44 years of service, Realty Executives of Flagstaff is the longest-running real estate brokerage in Flagstaff. We strive to be number one in client satisfaction through the advanced real estate training of our agents. We are number one among the local real estate businesses in GIVING BACK to our community.
A portion of every real estate transaction goes back to our community through contributions to: Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Toys for Tots, American Cancer Society, Flagstaff Symphony, AZ Trail Association, Theatikos, CCC Foundation, NAU Lumberjacks, as well as various youth sports and education sponsorships.
Speedi Car Wash
State Farm Insurance
“Here to Help Life Go Right.” This statement drives our everyday activities as we strive to reduce your anxiety regarding the risks of everyday life. State Farm is the industry leader, providing coverage for automobiles, home, business, health, life/retirement and wealth management needs. State Farm’s mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.
Superior Propane
Superior Propane, Inc. is your hometown propane supplier and distributor for northern Arizona. Our mission is to furnish reliable, prompt and personal service to maintain the high standards our customers deserve. We have been servicing the people and businesses in our area for over a decade. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with both professional services and the quality you get from a local supplier. When dealing with us you know you will receive the personalized service that you deserve. Our company provides propane for both individuals and businesses. Our delivery trucks cover a huge region that encompasses the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, Winslow, Prescott and everywhere in between. We provide delivery services, stations for propane vehicles, as well as propane accessories and products. Thanks for voting us Best Propane Company for the past six years in a row.
TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair
TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair have been providing professional service to our customers since 1993, and we strive to continually improve our service levels and products. Your satisfaction is our number one goal. With our skilled team of certified, professional plumbers, we provide the highest quality plumbing services. We are constantly adding and upgrading our equipment and tools, which in turn improves the quality of the work we provide to our customers. No matter what your plumbing needs are we can help — from new construction and remodeling to leak repairs, sewer and water line replacements, water heater repairs and installations, drain cleaning, backflow testing and installation, we provide all types of plumbing services. In addition, we offer quick response 24 hours a day for any plumbing emergencies. Look at our website or give us a call to get details of what we can provide to you. We always offer free estimates for any project you are considering. We would greatly appreciate your vote for Best Plumber 2021.
The Foundry
We're proud to be locally owned and operated in Downtown Flagstaff. We base everything we do on a single, fiery passion: to have you leave our studio classes feeling transformed physically, mentally, and spiritually. Our knowledgeable and caring staff will take care of you from the moment you walk in! We offer a holistic mix of hot yoga flow classes, traditional hot yoga classes, Hot Pilates, Hot HIIT with hand weights, Hot Barre with hand weights and non-heated meditation classes. We also have a Basic Yoga class that is great for newbies and people recovering from injuries. Come practice with us - we can't wait to meet you! Download our app today to get started and book your first class (The Foundry AZ). First two weeks unlimited classes for $20.
Located south of the tracks, behind The Toasted Owl, in the same parking lot as Beaver Street Brewery.
University Auto Repair
University Auto Repair has been a Flagstaff staple for residents and companies for their auto repair needs for more than 38 years. Locally owned and operated, University Auto Repair offers quality repairs on all foreign and domestic vehicles including fleet maintenance and diesel repairs all provided with exceptional customer service and work performed by current ASE-certified technicians. All repairs and parts are backed by a 36,000-mile/three-year warranty.
Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center of Northern Arizona
To the team at Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center of Northern Arizona, providing world-class veterinary medicine to every single pet we see isn’t a profession — it is our calling in life. Here, you will find a team diverse in talent and united by purpose. We train, we learn, we grow and we push each other to become the best clinicians in the state of Arizona. We believe in the love you share with your pet. Here, we care for you. We understand what it’s like to have a pet in an emergency. We are there for you the entire way. Because the best doesn’t end with innovation…it takes compassion.
Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co.
Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co. is honored to be northern Arizona's one-stop garden and landscape center. For more than 50 years, four generations of the Warner family have operated this business, offering a wide variety of reasonably priced gardening and landscaping options, along with expert advice and excellent customer service.
Warner’s Nursery features beautiful annual and perennial plants, trees, shrubs, edibles, vines, bulbs, seeds, herbs, and houseplants. All your gardening gear is here as well: pots and containers, soil, mulch, tools, plant food, insecticides and accessories, like decorative birdbaths and trellises.
Inside the nursery, you’ll also find a gift shop with unique and rustic home décor items, as well as Dottie’s Garden Coffee Shoppe, named after the company’s beloved founder.
Meanwhile, Warner’s Landscape Company offers unparalleled horticultural services for both commercial and residential clients.
All this is delivered by a friendly, knowledgeable staff made up of experts in northern Arizona microclimates and can give you tips on how to make your garden and landscape thrive.
Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co. is also nominated under Shopping.
Shopping
Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters
Babbitts Backcountry has a long history with the Flagstaff community. In 1886, the Babbitt Brothers arrived from Cincinnati, Ohio and established the C.O. Bar Cattle Ranch on lands between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. The historic C.O. Bar is one of the largest cattle ranches in the southwest and continues in operation to this day.
In 1888, David Babbitt, one of the five brothers, decided to turn his lumberyard into a general store and all his brothers eventually joined him in the enterprise. He built a long mercantile along Aspen Ave using red Moenkopi sandstone that was locally quarried as his main building material. The trading post sold items like oil lamps, canned food, hardware, blankets and saddles.
The current building on the corner of Aspen Ave and San Francisco Street is the same structure that was there in 1888, just a bit smaller. Over the years, the building has gone through many changes, but ownership has remained within the Babbitt family. In the late 1980s, Jim Babbitt brought an outdoor gear shop into the space where it remains to this day.
If you are downtown and have a chance, pop into the shop to see the original brickwork outside, original tin ceiling and sales counter inside.
Findlay Toyota Flagstaff
We are Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, part of the Findlay Automotive family that spans five states and 33 dealerships. We would be honored to be selected in our category of Best Auto Dealer in Flagstaff for the 12th year in a row! So what makes us different? At Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, we believe it's the passion and enthusiasm that all of our associates share to exceed our guest’s expectations. By operating with integrity, transparency and sincerity we strive to create long-term employee and customer relationships. Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is a Toyota SmartPath dealer, a totally new process that makes buying a new Toyota easy and time-efficient. Our commitment to improvement in all facets of our business has helped Findlay Toyota Flagstaff achieve the prestigious Toyota President’s Award for the past 10 years in a row for sales and service excellence, as well as the Best Auto Dealer award from the readers of the Arizona Daily Sun for the past 12 years.
Beyond awards, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is most proud to be one of Northern Arizona’s largest community supporters. Last year we reinvested more than $500,000 in our local community, benefiting local charities, schools, public service agencies, nonprofits and community service organizations. It is Findlay Toyota Flagstaff’s goal to be the best place to work, the best place to purchase or service a vehicle and help make the greater Flagstaff area the best place to live! On behalf of our associates and the Findlay family, thank you for your support! We’re proud to be an active member of the greater Flagstaff community.
Jeff Karl Jewelers
Jeff Karl began early as an artist, delving into the mediums of oil painting and pen and ink drawings, encouraged early on by his art teachers. After attending Northern Arizona University with a major in art Jeff was apprenticed by a local jeweler who was generous enough to teach him the ropes of custom manufacturing, repair and design. Jeff found the jewelry business a natural fit being a delicate balance of mechanics and artistic design. He remained under this apprenticeship for 15 years and when the opportunity to open his own custom design gallery presented itself in 1995, Jeff Karl Jewelers opened it’s doors at 204-B Route 66. From the beginning, the residents of this close-knit town were, and remain, amazingly supportive of this locally owned and operated shop.
Jeff is grateful for the many friendships he has been fortunate to have forged through the years. His customers also feel that same gratitude at having found a local jeweler they can trust and who will facilitate a pleasant and comfortable purchasing experience. Whether it’s the repair of that special piece with sentimental significance, the design of a wedding set or the purchase of a diamond, his customers have understood from the beginning that they are dealing with a fair, likable and knowledgeable designer-technician.
Majestic Marketplace
Majestic Marketplace has been locally owned and operated since 2003. We built our version of an adult candy store with our Majestic selection of premium and hard-to-find liquor, more than 3,000 craft beers, fine wines, kegs and premium cigars, along with many other items. Our world-class liquor emporium also includes a beer and wine bar with 41 craft beers and four wines on tap. Happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. with $2 off everything on tap. We allow you to order in or bring food from any of the amazing restaurants in Flagstaff, we are pet friendly, and have patio seating. We host many events and are the proud sponsor of several local nonprofits and businesses. We are proud to be a part of Flagstaff and thank everyone for the many years of support. Cheers!
Majestic Marketplace is also nominated under Food & Drink.
Run Flagstaff
In 2020, Run Flagstaff was grateful to win "Best of Flag" in the Shoe Store Category. Each year, the Arizona Daily Sun asks its readers and all Flagstaff locals to vote for the Best of Flagstaff's Businesses. This is an opportunity for all Flagstaff locals to cast their vote on which businesses they felt provided outstanding service this year. We are proud to have been among the local businesses in Flagstaff that were recognized by YOU as providing excellent service, and we are honored to yet again be considered for Best of Flag!
Wee Scotty
While honing her skills in costume design for numerous theatrical productions and touring rock bands including the Rolling Stones, Black Crowes, KISS, Goo Goo Dolls, Mr. Big, Billy Dean, Robert Plant, Buddy Guy, Jim Kerr, Coldplay, Shakira, Metallica and Ringo Starr, Gallagher dreamed of creating a children's clothing business that would be anything but ordinary. Her move to San Francisco in 1991 enabled her to pursue this dream which became Wee Scotty in 1995.
After relocating to Flagstaff in April 2020, Wee Scotty opened its doors in downtown Flagstaff in February 2021. In addition to sewing classes for kids and adults, new fabrics are constantly being added to the shop, and customers can request a specific pattern or weight if they don’t see it in stock; the same goes for any tools they may need to complete their textile projects.
Embroidery hoops and floss, pincushions, Brother sewing machines, Jean-A-Ma-Jigs for hemming thick seams, vintage lace trim, discounted scrap fabric, thread in all the colors of the rainbow, sewing patterns and more are available to help people craft. Other fun items include temporary tattoos, scented hand sanitizers, gum and double-sided face masks for kids and adults.
Your Favorites
Coconino Humane Association
Flagstaff Public Library
During the current pandemic, the Flagstaff Libraries have doubled our efforts to ensure our community still has access to as many services as we could safely provide. The library is excited to open our doors to the public every day, assist with patron needs, and give the community in-person access to the library collection. The library is still offering our curbside holds service where patrons can call in or reserve library materials online, then pick them up in person at the front of the library to support social distancing. The library is also providing our phone-in reference service to address questions and provide remote reference help to our patrons. As always, the library still provides access to our online databases and electronic materials. The WiFi signal in the library parking lots is being boosted so those with their own devices can have better signal strength. Patrons without devices can access the library's free online computers during our regular operating hours. As COVID cases decline, the library plans to continue to increase its operating hours to provide better access to library resources. The Downtown location is open Mon through Fri from 10 a.m.4 p.m. The East Flagstaff location is open are Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. We recognize the changes and difficulties that have come to our community at this time and want to continue to do everything in our power to support our community. Thank you for your ongoing support and the privilege to serve you!
The Shadows Foundation
Every year, families in our communities have their lives affected by life-threatening diseases that lead to either loss of a loved one or prolonged illness. As a result, they often suffer financial hardships due to compounded medical expenses, reduced earnings and accrued household debt. The Shadows Foundation, a local Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization, is dedicated to helping these individuals by providing services and financial assistance when they are in need. By collaborating with local businesses, seeking grant submissions, generous private donors and fundraising events, the Shadows Foundation allocates funds and services to individuals and their families in times of greatest need. In addition, through a partnership with the Flagstaff Police Department, the Shadows Foundation provides a program called Better Bucks. This program helps to address the homeless and panhandling situation compassionately by providing vouchers that can be used at local participating merchants for living essentials.