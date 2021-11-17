Best of Flag 2021: Editor's note

As another year comes to a close, we're thrilled to bring you another year of the Best of Flag. Congratulations to all the winners! You were picked by the people of Flagstaff as their favorites. A big thank you also goes to Flagstaff residents for casting their votes.

This year's Best of Flag was different than ever before. We condensed and changed categories to reflect Flagstaff's changing business landscape in a post-pandemic world. We also focused on local businesses and implemented additional voting methods.

Thousands of people voted for their favorite businesses, restaurants, services, technicians and so much more over the course of the contest. Best of Flag has always been a place for the community to show their support for all the hard work local businesses do throughout the year. More than 1,600 different businesses were nominated and won. Several longtime favorites took top spots again, but this year also featured the most first-time winners in the history of the contest.

Let the results from the 2021 Best of Flag guide you to a new local business or restaurant. You can feel confident in these results as they were all picked by you. Shop local this holiday season and keep your money in the community, instead of contributing to Jeff Bezo's next space venture. We love all these places and people highlighted in Best of Flag, so do your part and support them with your holiday shopping and throughout the entire year.

We have so much more in-store for Flagstaff in the coming months and next year. Be sure to follow along on Facebook and Instagram, @bestofflag. Tell us what you want to see next from Best of Flag by sending us a DM or emailing editor Bree Burkitt at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

As always, thank you for reading and thank you for another great year of Best of Flag.

Bree Burkitt

