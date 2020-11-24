Best of Flag 2020: Editor's Note

As another year comes to a close, another Best of Flagstaff is in the books. Congratulations to all the winners! A big thank you, as always, to Flagstaff businesses and residents for their votes in the annual listing. Your voice has been heard, and this year’s winners in more than 150 categories reflect the togetherness of the community.

When COVID-19 cases began rising in northern Arizona this past spring and businesses shut their doors while they made plans to implement safety measures, something beautiful happened. I remember neighbors offering to pick up take-out and grocery orders for each other. People voting to “Shop local” with their dollars. Kind words exchanged on signs and in Facebook groups to essential workers keeping the city going while others transitioned to working from home.

Best of Flag has always been a place for the community to show their appreciation for all the hard work local businesses do. Of course, this year is a bit different with several longtime favorites that typically appear in these pages—like Mamma Luisa for best Italian and Horsemen Lodge for best steakhouse—no longer in business. The crawl of tourism hasn’t been kind to these businesses that rely on Flagstaff’s often bustling summer and fall months.