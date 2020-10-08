 Skip to main content
BEST OF FLAG 2020 CATEGORIES
BEST OF FLAG 2020 CATEGORIES

SHOPPING

Antique Shopping

Artist Gallery – Retail

Auto Dealer

Bicycle Retailers

Bookstore

Clothing Boutique

Convenience Store

Craft, Hobby, Fabric & Sew Store

Department Store

Floor Covering Retailers

Florist

Framing Shop

Furniture Store

Gift Shop

Home Accessories

Home Improvement Store

Hunting Outfitter

Jewelry Store

Mattress Store

Meat Department

Medical Dispensary

Motorcycles & Motorsports

Musical Instrument/Accessory Store

Native American Jewelry Store

Nursery Plants

Office Supply

Outdoor Shop

Pet Supply

Pharmacy

Place to find Cheap Gas

Produce Department

Retail Beer Selection

Retail Liquor Selection

Retail Wine Selection

Shoe Store

Skin Care

Smoke/Vape Shop

Sporting Goods Store

Thrift Store

Tire Shop

Western Wear Store

Window Treatments

SERVICES

Advertising Agency/ Marketing Company

Apartment Community

Auto Repair – Collision

Auto Repair – Mechanical

Bank Services

Barbershop

Brake Service

Car Wash

Carpet Cleaner

Catering

Chiropractor

Home and Residential Cleaning Services

Computer Repairs and Services

Credit Union

Day Care

Day Spa

Dentist

Electrician

Event Planning

Financial Services

Fitness/Gym Club

Hair Salon

Heating & Air Conditioning

Home Builders/General Contractors

Home, Kitchen, Bath Remodelers

Hotel Services

Insurance Company

Interior Design

Landscape Company

Mani/Pedi

Martial Arts Training

Massage Retail

Mortgage Company

Oil Change

Personal Trainer

Pet Adoption

Pet Boarding

Pet Grooming

Photographer

Plumbing

Print Shop

Propane

Property Management

Real Estate Agency/Company

Roofing

Storage Facilities

Tanning Salon

Tattoo Parlor

Travel Agency

Veterinary Services

Yoga Studio

FOOD & DRINKS

Bakery

Bar Food

Bartending Staff

Barbecue

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Brunch

Brewery

Burger

Candy Store

Chicken Wings

Chinese Food

Cocktail

Coffee House

Coffee Roaster

Deli Sandwich

Dessert

Dive Bar

Family Dining

Fine Dining

Food Truck

Happy Hour

Hole in the Wall Restaurant

Hot Dog

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Indian Food

Italian Restaurant

Japanese Restaurant

Late Night Snack

Lunch Food

Mexican Restaurant

New Restaurant

Outdoor Dining

Overall Restaurant

Pizza

Restaurant Wine Selection

Salad

Salsa

Soup

Sports Bar

Steakhouse

Sushi

Tacos

Thai

Vegetarian Selection

Waitstaff

YOUR FAVORITES

Annual Event or Festival

Flagstaff Attraction

Live Music Venue

Local Artist (Fine Art or Performance Art)

Local Band or Musician

Non Profit

Place to go Dancing

Place to Take Kids

Public Agency

